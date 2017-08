Four People, Including One Child, Found Shot to Death in North St. Louis County Home

Four people, including a child, were found shot to death in a home in north St. Louis County, police said Friday.

Relatives had called police late Thursday to check on family members at the small one-story home in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive.

Officers entered the home with family members and found “as gruesome a scene as you can imagine,” said St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda.

All four victims were dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Police were not sure if the shooter was among the dead.

Police said one of the victims was a child but they did not have further details. The ages of the victims was not immediately available and the names were not being released yet.

The home is at the corner of Balmoral and Tay drives and was cordoned off with yellow police tape. Onlookers consoled one another and gave updates to friends over their cell phones. A half dozen stood next to a street sign wrapped in crime-scene tape. One woman cried out, then dropped to her knees, after hearing the news.

A woman at the scene who had asked police to make the check told reporters that her teenage son was among the victims.

Relatives had last heard from the occupants on Wednesday night, Granda said.

Neighbor Beverly Smith, who has lived on Balmoral since 1982, said she didn’t know the people who lived in the home but said she had never known there to be any “commotion or trouble” at the small home with white siding.

“Very quiet,” she said.

About a month ago, the occupants parked a passenger bus, painted black, on the street in front of the home. It was known in the neighborhood as “the party bus.” It was taking up so much space on the street, residents complained and village leaders made them remove it.

Neighbors said the woman who rented the home was at least in her 50s. Granda said he doesn’t know the relationship of the victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call county police at (636)-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866)-371-8477.