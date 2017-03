Freeze warning for St. Louis until Thursday

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 13. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for St. Louis city and county until Thursday at 10am.

a hard freeze is expected each night through wednesday night. Lows are expected to fall into the lower to middle 20s tonight, the teens on tuesday night, and the 20s again on wednesday night. Sensitive plants and trees that started early growth because of the above normal temperatures in february and early march may be damaged or killed.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. these conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation