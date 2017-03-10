Freeze warning for the weekend and snow showers for your Saturday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. MARCH 10. A freeze warning is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 1 p.m. Sunday. We will drop below freezing tonight until Sunday afternoon. These temperatures might continue into next week.
Snow showers are expected to begin very early Saturday morning. They’ll likely increase in coverage into the afternoon. Snow should end by sunset.
Could be up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
Advertencia de temperaturas heladas todo el fin de semana y de nevadas para este sábado en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. MARZO 10. Una advertencia de temperaturas heladas está en efecto desde las 6 p.m. de esta tarde a las 1 p.m el domingo. Estaremos por debajo de cero esta noche hasta el domingo por la tarde. Estas temperaturas podrían continuar en la próxima semana.
Se espera que la nieve comience a caer muy temprano el sábado por la mañana. Es probable que aumente su intensidad en la tarde. La nevada debería parar al atardecer.
Podría ser haber hasta 3 pulgadas de acumulación de nieve.