Freezing Rain is Expected Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavy rain this evening will transition to freezing rain and some sleet tonight into Wednesday morning, with a glazing of near 0.10” ice accumulation possible.

Icy conditions are expected first to the northwest of St. Louis, closer to Troy and Bowling Green by late this evening.

For the St. Louis metro the transition to freezing rain and some sleet may happen any time after Midnight and through the morning drive. Freezing rain will last a little longer south and southeast of the St. Louis metro.

Temperatures should rise above freezing by mid to late morning Wednesday with a cold and breezy day on tap, highs near 36.

Another round of light wintry mix is possible as early as Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. With temperatures closer to 32°, ice should be a little more isolated and most roads just wet for Thursday morning.

We will likely pick up an additional 1” to 2” of rain tonight. A Flood Watch is in effect for this evening through late tonight. Be on guard for flooding of low-lying areas or poor-drainage areas and possible flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.

Another round of rainfall on Friday and Saturday will likely bring 1” to 3” of rainfall.