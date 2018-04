French president withdraws claim that he convinced Trump to stay in Syria

After a series of coordinated air strikes by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, hit a chemical weapons government site on Syria early Saturday morning, French president Emmanuel Macron said he had convinced Donald Trump to stay in Syria, after the American president claimed last week that he wanted to get U.S. troops “back home”.

In a live interview on French television Sunday night, Macron said that he had been able to convince president Trump to a long-term American stay in Syria, with US allies France and Great Britain. “Ten days ago, President Trump was saying the United States of America had a duty to disengage from Syria. I assure you, we have convinced him that it is necessary to stay for the long term,” Macron said in the interview.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, then rebuked the French president’s claim by saying in a press conference that the U.S. position remained the same and had not changed. “The president has been clear that he wants U.S. forces to come home as quickly as possible.”

After the White House statement, Macron said on Monday that he had “never said” that either France or the United States would stay engaged militarily over the long term. He said the long-term goal was to build a stable and peaceful Syria.

“We have one military objective and only one: the war against Isis,” he said at a press conference. “The White House is right to recall that the military engagement is against [Isis] and will finish the day that the war against [Isis] has been completed. I suggested no change last night.”

However, Macron had said on the live interview that France and its allies “fully realized that our responsibility goes beyond the war against Isis and that there is also a humanitarian responsibility and a responsibility to build peace over the long term.”

Trump had made comments that had alarmed Western powers by saying he planned to withdraw U.S. troops from Syrian territory. Furthermore, he had done so by contradicting his top military officials. The U.S. has currently around 2,000 troops on Syrian grounds.

On Thursday last week, Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. would fire “nice and new and ‘smart’” missiles against Syria. Then, on Saturday morning, the world woke up to the news that the United States was coordinating with Great Britain and France on air strikes against the regime of Bashir al-Assad. The military action comes after reports by humanitarian groups stationed in Syria that Assad’s government had launched a chemical attack on its people, in Douma, near its capital Damascus. The missiles targeted government facilities that stored chemical weapons.

President Trump announced on Saturday via Twitter that the strike had been successful. “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

The media criticized the president’s use of the phrase “mission accomplished” by comparing it to a moment in the Bush administration where the former president had used those same two words in a banner, and the war in Iraq went on for the rest of his tenure, turning his infamous phrase into more of a punchline. President Trump has defended his use of the term by saying that “it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back.”

Since the air strikes, Donald Trump has said that the U.S. is still “locked and loaded” to strike again if the Syrian regime carries out any more chemical attacks against rebels or civilians.

The Syrian government has denied any use of chemical weapons.