Frontier offers cheap airline tickets

The airline Frontier is offering flights from as low as $20. Some amazing deals include flights to Tampa for $29, flights to Orlando for $54 and flights to Las Vegas for $59. All deals are for one-way only tickets, but you do have to act fast since the deal finishes tomorrow, March 21, and your trip must be scheduled between April 3 and April 9. To learn more, go to: FlyFrontier.com

The deal comes as a new ranking from the country’s top airlines has placed Frontier in its Top 5, at its number five spot. The rankings were based on 10 criteria, such as airfare, bag and change fees, route network, on-time arrivals, cabin comfort, customer satisfaction, lost baggage, involuntary bumps, frequent flier program and lounges.

Alaska Airlines occupied the number one slot, followed by Southwest, Delta, United, and Frontier.