Fun, Games and Culture at the Core of New, St. Louis-Themed Latino Bingo

(ST. LOUIS) — The Arch, the Zoo and the World’s Fair are each part of the region’s rich history and often included as reference points for St. Louis. What about el Montículo, La Calle and El Helado? For those whose Spanish is a little rusty—that’s the mound, as in Cahokia, Illinois; the street, as in Cherokee; and the ice cream, as in, invented locally—and they are included in a new, St. Louis-themed, bilingual Lotería game designed as part of St. Louis Mosaic Project’s efforts to celebrate Latino culture and create a welcoming environment for Hispanics new to the area.

“Our version is fashioned after the traditional Mexican Lotería game, similar to bingo, but using iconic St. Louis images. Our goal is to provide fun facts and history about Missouri and the bi-state St. Louis region, while creating an opportunity to make new acquaintances or re-connect with old friends,” said Betsy Cohen, St. Louis Mosaic Project’s Executive Director.

Mosaic plans to distribute copies, free of charge, to area organizations, schools and churches that serve the local Hispanic community including the International Institute, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Casa de Salud and the Archdiosece of St. Louis who can use it for entertainment or educational purposes.

Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at the St. Louis Convention & Visitor’s Commission, sees the game as a creative way to promote the diversity of St. Louis and its population. “The broad cross-section of St. Louis’ world class attractions featured in the game is fantastic and players may learn some new facts. Plus, it’s a friendly nod to the growing Latino population and a celebration of the culture.”

Mosaic’s St. Louis Lotería is also available to download from Mosaic’s website. In addition, Mosaic will soon debut a series of brief video testimonials featuring individuals from a variety of countries who now call St. Louis home. From students and business executives to small business owners and Cardinal’s pitcher Brayan Pena, participants share their experiences about settling into their adopted city. The videos also will be available on Mosaic’s website and on Youtube.

“The more we do to create a welcoming environment, the more we fuel our economic development,” said Karlos Ramirez, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

St. Louis Mosaic Project was launched in 2012 in response to an economic impact report, outlining St. Louis to be lagging in immigrant growth as well as highlighting the economic benefits of increasing its foreign-born population. The St. Louis Mosaic Project is a regional initiative that is professionally managed by St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, World Trade Center St. Louis and a 27-member committee. Mosaic’s goal is to transform St. Louis into the fastest growing major metropolitan area for immigration by 2020 and promote regional prosperity through immigration and innovation.