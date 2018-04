Fundraiser for mother and daughter killed in Florissant murder-suicide

A fundraiser has been set up on the website GoFundMe for Yolanda Tinajero, 29, and her daughter Ylineh Tinajero, 6, after they were tragically killed in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

On March 29th, police were dispatched to a home in the 1415 block of East Duchesne for a welfare check. Upon arriving, officers found three bodies in the same part of the house. The deceased were Yolanda, her daughter and 31-year-old Giovanni Novoa. There were no signs of forced entry.

“There was a gun located next to one of the deceased,” officer Steve Michael, a police spokesman, said. “They were all located in the same last of the house, so at this point, we believe it’s a domestic incident.”

Friends and family of Yolanda’s mother are asking people for donations to pay for the funeral of both her daughter and granddaughter. In the GoFundMe page, they describe Yolanda as “an exceptional woman in every sense of the word, Yolanda Novoa was a mother, friend, daughter, wife and companion. She will be missed by everyone that was so fortunate to cross her path.”

“Yolanda was a very reserved person and never spoke about any conflict in their marriage,” said Gloria Avalos, friend and co-worker at a beauty salon.

Apparently Giovanni Novoa owned his own gardening company, Novoa’s Lawn Care, which he controlled from his home.

You can find the GoFundMe page on the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/yolanda-tinajero-funeral