Funeral services set for Chuck Berry, April 9 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO.MARCH 29. The family of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry has announced St. Louis will have a chance to say goodbye to iconic rocker.

A viewing open to the public will be held Sunday, April 9, at the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. Fans can pay their respects from 8 a.m. to noon.

A service to celebrate his life will follow, but due to limited seating will be for family, friends and musical friends.

Chuck Berry passed away in St. Charles on March 18 at the age of 90. The artist was behind hits like “Maybellene,” “My Ding-a-Ling,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and his signature “Johnny B. Goode”.