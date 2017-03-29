Funeral services set for Chuck Berry, April 9 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO.MARCH 29. The family of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry has announced St. Louis will have a chance to say goodbye to iconic rocker.
A viewing open to the public will be held Sunday, April 9, at the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. Fans can pay their respects from 8 a.m. to noon.
A service to celebrate his life will follow, but due to limited seating will be for family, friends and musical friends.
Chuck Berry passed away in St. Charles on March 18 at the age of 90. The artist was behind hits like “Maybellene,” “My Ding-a-Ling,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and his signature “Johnny B. Goode”.
Servicios funerarios para Chuck Berry, serán el 9 de abril en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO.MARCH 29. La familia de la leyenda del rock ‘n’ roll, Chuck Berry, anunció que St. Louis tendrá la oportunidad de despedirse del rockero icónico.
Un funeral abierto al público se llevará a cabo el domingo 9 de abril en el Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. Los aficionados pueden dar sus respetos de 8 am a mediodía.
Un servicio para celebrar su vida seguirá, pero debido a asientos limitados será para la familia, amigos y amigos musicales.
Chuck Berry falleció en St. Charles el 18 de marzo a la edad de 90. El artista estuvo detrás de éxitos como “Maybellene”, “Mi Ding-a-Ling”, “Roll Over Beethoven” y su firma “Johnny B. Goode”.