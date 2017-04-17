GABRIELA RAMIREZ – ARELLANO ‘Top 100 to Know to Succeed in Business’
A group of judges at Small Business Monthly selected Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis Business Counselor Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano as one of their “Top 100 St. Louisans To Know to Succeed In Business.” The nominees were selected based on their efforts, contributions and experiences with giving back to the community and helping business owners achieve their potential.
Ramirez-Arellano has been at the Hispanic Chamber for 11 months. During that time she has helped members and small business owners with starting a business, minority certification, identifying opportunities for growth and discussing all aspects of running a business.
“I feel really honored,” Ramirez-Arellano said. “I didn’t know anybody even noticed what I did so it feels good to be appreciated for the work I’m doing in the community.” Because she hasn’t been in St. Louis for a whole year, she appreciates it more that someone else is recognizing her work as outstanding.
Ramirez-Arellano makes it a point to help minorities with understanding how systems work here so they can take advantage of the opportunities present. In other countries, things like banking systems are not always trustworthy. But knowing how the banking system works here can lead to better organized financing strategies. Understanding how valuable networking is leads to the opportunity to access people at different levels. Having more Hispanic/Latina women in businesses, in turn, benefits the entire region, Ramirez-Arellano says.
And the national figures support this claim.
There are 787,914 Hispanic women-owned businesses in the United States, according to the National Women’s Business Council. This reflects a tremendous 45.7 percent increase in number since 2002 and a 133.3 percent increase since 1997. In comparison, Hispanic men-owned businesses grew 84.1 percent from 1997 to 2007. “Hispanic women-owned businesses are leading the way as job creators and economic propellers throughout the country, although there are still many challenges to overcome,” Ramirez-Arellano said.
As a Latina, assuming leadership positions often comes with getting over barriers, Ramirez-Arellano explains. Assuming leadership positions can often seem intimidating because it’s seen as breaking away from the norm for women. Ramirez-Arellano, however, said she encourages women to be confident and take the risk. What helped Ramirez-Arellano get ahead was understanding the cultural differences to where she can use different lingo to get the same point across and help both cultures come to a mutual understanding. “As a Latina woman, you face a lot of challenges, but also a lot of rewards when you take the risk,” she said.
Nominees will be featured in the Special April “Top 100” edition. Small Business Monthly will host a luncheon in their honor on Wednesday, April 19th. The luncheon will be held at the St. Charles Convention Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The nominees will be presented with an award in front of an audience. The keynote speaker will be Performance Coach and International Speaker, Ben Newman. For more information regarding the event, please go to http://www.sbmon.com/.
GABRIELA RAMIREZ – ARELLANO ENTRE LAS 100 PERSONAS QUE SABEN HACER NEGOCIOS
Un grupo de jueces del Small Business Monthly seleccionaron a la Consejera Metropolitana de Negocios de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de St. Louis Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano como una de sus “100 personas a conocer para tener éxito en los negocios” en la ciudad. Los nominados fueron seleccionados con base en sus esfuerzos, contribuciones y experiencias con la comunidad y su ayuda a los dueños de negocios para alcanzar su potencial.
Ramírez-Arellano ha estado en la Cámara Hispana por 11 meses. Durante ese tiempo, ha ayudado a los miembros y propietarios de pequeñas empresas con el inicio de su negocio, la certificación de minorías, la identificación de oportunidades de crecimiento y discusión de todos los aspectos de la gestión de un negocio. “Me siento muy honrada”, dijo Ramírez-Arellano. “No sabía que la gente notaba lo que hacía, así que me siento bien al ser reconocida por el trabajo que hago en la comunidad”.
Ya que ella ha estado en St. Louis por menos de un año, aprecia que alguien reconozca su trabajo como excepcional. Para Ramírez-Arellano es primordial ayudar a las minorías con la comprensión de cómo son los sistemas de trabajo aquí, para que puedan aprovechar las oportunidades presentes. “En otros países, cosas como los sistemas bancarios no siempre son confiables. Pero saber cómo funciona el sistema bancario aquí puede conducir a estrategias de financiación mejor organizadas. La comprensión de lo valioso que es el networking conduce a la oportunidad de acceder a personas en diferentes niveles. Tener más mujeres hispanas / latinas en las empresas, a su vez, beneficia a toda la región”, dice Ramirez-Arellano. Y las cifras nacionales apoyan esta afirmación.
Hay 787.914 mujeres hispanas propietarias de empresas en los Estados Unidos, de acuerdo con el Consejo Nacional de Mujeres Empresarias. Esto refleja un tremendo aumento de 45,7 por ciento en el número desde 2002 y un aumento de 133,3 por ciento desde 1997. En comparación, los negocios de hombres hispanos que crecieron 84,1 por ciento entre 1997 y 2007. “Las empresas hispanas que pertenecen a mujeres, están liderando el camino como creadoras de empleo y propulsores económicos en todo el país, aunque todavía hay muchos desafíos que superar”, dijo Ramírez-Arellano.
Como latina, asumir posiciones de liderazgo a menudo viene con superar las barreras, explica Ramírez-Arellano. Asumir posiciones de liderazgo a menudo puede parecer intimidante porque se ve como romper con la norma para las mujeres. Ramírez-Arellano, sin embargo, dijo que anima a las mujeres a tener confianza y tomar el riesgo. Lo que ayudó a Ramírez-Arellano a salir adelante fue entender las diferencias culturales en donde puede usar un lenguaje diferente para obtener el mismo punto y ayudar a ambas culturas a llegar a un entendimiento mutuo. “Como mujer latina, usted enfrenta muchos retos, pero también muchas recompensas cuando toma el riesgo”, dijo.
Los nominados serán presentados en la edición especial de Abril “Top 100”. Small Business Monthly organizará un almuerzo en su honor el miércoles 19 de abril. El almuerzo se llevará a cabo en el Centro de Convenciones St. Charles de 11:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. Los nominados serán presentados con un premio delante de la audiencia. El orador principal será el entrenador de rendimiento y conferencista internacional, Ben Newman. Para obtener más información sobre el evento, visite http://www.sbmon.com/.