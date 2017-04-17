GABRIELA RAMIREZ – ARELLANO ‘Top 100 to Know to Succeed in Business’

A group of judges at Small Business Monthly selected Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis Business Counselor Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano as one of their “Top 100 St. Louisans To Know to Succeed In Business.” The nominees were selected based on their efforts, contributions and experiences with giving back to the community and helping business owners achieve their potential.

Ramirez-Arellano has been at the Hispanic Chamber for 11 months. During that time she has helped members and small business owners with starting a business, minority certification, identifying opportunities for growth and discussing all aspects of running a business.

“I feel really honored,” Ramirez-Arellano said. “I didn’t know anybody even noticed what I did so it feels good to be appreciated for the work I’m doing in the community.” Because she hasn’t been in St. Louis for a whole year, she appreciates it more that someone else is recognizing her work as outstanding.

Ramirez-Arellano makes it a point to help minorities with understanding how systems work here so they can take advantage of the opportunities present. In other countries, things like banking systems are not always trustworthy. But knowing how the banking system works here can lead to better organized financing strategies. Understanding how valuable networking is leads to the opportunity to access people at different levels. Having more Hispanic/Latina women in businesses, in turn, benefits the entire region, Ramirez-Arellano says.

And the national figures support this claim.

There are 787,914 Hispanic women-owned businesses in the United States, according to the National Women’s Business Council. This reflects a tremendous 45.7 percent increase in number since 2002 and a 133.3 percent increase since 1997. In comparison, Hispanic men-owned businesses grew 84.1 percent from 1997 to 2007. “Hispanic women-owned businesses are leading the way as job creators and economic propellers throughout the country, although there are still many challenges to overcome,” Ramirez-Arellano said.

As a Latina, assuming leadership positions often comes with getting over barriers, Ramirez-Arellano explains. Assuming leadership positions can often seem intimidating because it’s seen as breaking away from the norm for women. Ramirez-Arellano, however, said she encourages women to be confident and take the risk. What helped Ramirez-Arellano get ahead was understanding the cultural differences to where she can use different lingo to get the same point across and help both cultures come to a mutual understanding. “As a Latina woman, you face a lot of challenges, but also a lot of rewards when you take the risk,” she said.

Nominees will be featured in the Special April “Top 100” edition. Small Business Monthly will host a luncheon in their honor on Wednesday, April 19th. The luncheon will be held at the St. Charles Convention Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The nominees will be presented with an award in front of an audience. The keynote speaker will be Performance Coach and International Speaker, Ben Newman. For more information regarding the event, please go to http://www.sbmon.com/.