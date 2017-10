Gas Station Canopy Collapses As Storms Move Through St. Louis Area

St. Louis, MO. October 10 – A canopy gas station collapsed onto cars in north St. Louis storms moved through Monday evening.

The canopy collapsed near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer. Firefighters said two victims were taken to a hospital. One victim was a pedestrian on the street, the other was inside the car at the gas station.

The driver of a truck that was one of two vehicles stuck under the canopy said the 28-year-old woman was sitting in the backseat when the glass shattered out of the back window and that’s when she was injured. She was one of the people taken to the hospital.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a crane lifted the canopy is the cars that were underneath it could be driven home. Some of the cars’ windows were shattered when the canopy collapsed.

There are also reports of flooding along St. Louis City and reports of quarter-sized golf ball-sized hail in parts of the area.

Firefighters said wires and trees are down in parts of north St. Louis.

Parts of South Grand were also flooded with the storm moving through the area.