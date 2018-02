Gateway Motorsports Park Holding Job Fair This Week

Southern Illinois – Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois will host two job fairs this week on Tuesday, February 27 and Saturday, March 3.

Both job fairs will be held in the speedway’s infield media center. Tuesday’s job fair will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. while Saturday’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A number of seasonal and part-time positions are available including: Gateway Kartplex staff, security, ticketing, street team, drag strip crews, tech inspectors, internships, ushers, guest services, maintenance, grounds keeping, announcers and much more.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park click here.