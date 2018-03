Generation Z showed on Saturday that they can change the country, and the world

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people from all ages, but especially teenagers, marched through the downtowns of American cities all across the country to demand gun change and to make their voices heard that they won’t settle for anything less than change. They exercised their First Amendment right to reform the Second Amendment.

From Los Angeles to New York, and from Sydney to Edinburgh, people showed solidarity with those that have lost a loved one to gun violence, and expressed their commitment to the Never Again movement started by the survivors of the Parkland shooting in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, last February 14.

For a generation that is given a hard time for only being social through technology, the massive rivers of people that flowed through the city streets on Saturday, was proof that they are mor than capable of orchestrating a nationwide –and worldwide– movement.

Notable moments were ever-present during the rallies, from Emma Gonzalez’s, a Parkland survivor, powerful speech and six minutes and twenty seconds of silence (the time it took for her schoolmates to get killed) to Paul McCartney’s “one of my best friends was killed in gun violence” (referring to John Lennon), Saturday was filled with emotions running high and a sense of unity that attendees could only describe as “electric”.

The March for Our Lives rallies, organized by the Never Again movement, has gone from addressing the topic of school shootings to encompass every form of gun violence in America. Minorities communities from the inner cities have also found a place inside the movement, as Naomi Wadler’s, an 11-year old African American girl from Alexandria, Virginia, powerful words make explicit: “I am here to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news.”

The crowds marching on Saturday spontaneously erupted into chants addressing specifically lawmakers, the gun lobby and the NRA, with chants like “Vote them out!”. Since the Parkland shooting, the NRA has taken an aggressive stance towards the outspoken leaders of the Never Again movement, questioning their credentials in terms of their young age and inexperience in the topic. Allies and liberals have pushed back arguing that if “they are old enough to be affected by gun violence, they are old enough to have a say.”

The Associated Press has released a poll that says that 60% of Americans is in favor of tighter gun controls, but some conservatives have gone the other way towards a solution to school shootings, arguing for more guns instead of fewer. After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Donald Trump supported the idea of arming teachers; idea which the vast majority of teachers quickly rejected.