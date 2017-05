Gentle Barn Launches Campaign for The St Louis Six

Fans, Celebrities, and Supporters Rally Together To Help Open a Forever Home For Chico and His Brothers

The Gentle Barn Foundation, who saved the six cows who had escaped from a slaughterhouse in North St. Louis on March 30th, are announcing a fundraising campaign #StLouisSix (www.gentlebarn.org) to donate towards the naming of each cow in order to fund a new Gentle Barn location in Missouri, near St. Louis. One of The Gentle Barn’s major donors has added a $100,000 matching contribution to jumpstart the campaign.

Chico led the amazing escape that took over local news and reached national attention. Since being rescued by The Gentle Barn, Chico and his brothers (pictured) have been given close medical attention and are enjoying their freedom at a foster-property, where they are recovering. But they need a forever home.

“It’s our goal to start a Gentle Barn in every state so that we can give sanctuary to more animals, and hope to more children,” says Ellie Laks, Founder of The Gentle Barn. “Chico and his brothers clearly want to live. Now that they have been saved, they need a home. St Louis is the perfect place for the next Gentle Barn. With the public’s help we can open the third Gentle Barn and give sanctuary to these special cows. Please help us, help them!”

Fans of Chico and his brothers and supporters of The Gentle Barn should visit the website to participate at: www.gentlebarn.org. Please join the online campaign #StLouisSix and share it with your friends.