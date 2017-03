German flight makes emergency landing in St. Louis

St. Louis. March 15. A German plane heading from Frankfurt to Cancun, Mexico, made an emergency landing in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

The plane from Condor airlines reported a fuel issue on board and was diverted to St. Louis.

According to KMOV, 200 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 767-330 aircraft will have to stay in a secure area of Lambert Airport because they do not have the proper paperwork to gain entry into the United States.