Get Free, ISO-Certified Solar Eclipse Glasses Today!

St. Louis, MO. August 18 – You can get free, ISO-certified eclipse glasses Friday.

Starting at 1 p.m., UnitedHealthCare will be handing out free solar eclipse glasses at the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center at 5701 Delmar Blvd.

During the free event, Dr. Ravi Johar, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Community & State of Missouri, will be informing the community on eclipse eye safety and answering any questions.