Girl Injured In South St. Louis Shooting

South St. Louis, MO. October 2 – An investigation is underway after an 8-year-old girl was injured in a south St. Louis shooting Saturday night.

Around 6:50 p.m., the girl was playing with two other children in the east gangway in the 2800 block of Potomac when they heard shots being fired. The kids then went inside a home, where the girl realized she had sustained graze wounds to her shoulder, neck and elbow.

The girl was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.