Girl Injured In South St. Louis Shooting

South St. Louis, MO. October 2 – An investigation is underway after an 8-year-old girl was injured in a south St. Louis shooting Saturday night.
Around 6:50 p.m., the girl was playing with two other children in the east gangway in the 2800 block of Potomac when they heard shots being fired. The kids then went inside a home, where the girl realized she had sustained graze wounds to her shoulder, neck and elbow.
The girl was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
Niña herida por tiroteo en el sur de St. Louis
South St. Louis, MO. 2 de octubre – Una investigación está en marcha después de que una niña de 8 años resultara herida en un tiroteo en el sur de St. Louis el sábado por la noche.
Alrededor de las 6:50 p.m., la niña estaba jugando con otros dos niños en el pasillo este en la cuadra 2800 de Potomac cuando escucharon disparos. Los niños entonces entraron a una casa, donde la niña se dio cuenta de que tenía heridas de bala en el hombro, cuello y codo.
La niña fue llevada al hospital y se registra como estable.