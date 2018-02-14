Gitana Productions’ “New World” original one-act play about women refugees in St. Louis returns March 1

St. Louis, Mo. – Gitana Productions will present “New World,” an original one-act play about three refugee women from Afghanistan, Bosnia and the Republic of the Congo, this March and April in recognition of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. Admission is free for all performances. “New World” has returned to stage because of its relevance and power at a time when questions about immigration and acceptance of refugees continues to be controversial in America,” said Cecilia Nadal, executive director of Gitana Productions. “The play gives voice to women who make up the local refugee community and tells their stories. Most often the policy debates we hear do not include the voices of women immigrants and refugees — they and their children are in fact the majority of those coming to the USA.” Gitana will present nine free, public performances of “New World” at three different locations throughout the region, including St. Louis City and County. A Q & A session with actors and representatives from the refugee community will follow each performance. “New World” is a one-hour play by Lee Patton Chiles based on interviews and documented accounts of three women who came to St. Louis hoping to create a new world by healing old world wounds.
Actors Vivian Anderson Watt, Jessica Alvarado and Natalie Walker performed the play to standing ovations in 2016.
Webster University
March 1, Thursday at 1:30 PM
Eden Seminary Campus
Luhr Bldg. 475 E. Lockwood, St. Louis 63119 (Free Parking)
Register at http://www.webster.edu/diversity-inclusion/diversity-conference.html
St. Louis Community College at Forest Park
Tuesday, March 6, 1:00 p.m.
Mildred Bastian Theater
5600 Oakland, St. Louis 63110 (Free Parking)
St. Louis County Library
Thursday, March 22, 7:00 p.m.
1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis 63131 (Free Parking)
Central Library
Thursday, April 5, 7:00 p.m. 1301 Olive, Downtown St. Louis (Metered Parking)
Audience Quotes
“The three actresses were unbelievable in their portrayal of these women. People were so moved. They wanted to know how they could help now that they knew the truth. What an education!” “The play changed my mind regarding refugees. I was aware of their problems but not aware of their traumas. I saw another dimension, much deeper.”
Q&A Panelists Panelists of the Q & A session following each performance include:
- Sandra Arumugam-Osburn, originally from Malaysia who received St. Louis Community College’s Teacher of the Year award and the Emerson Excellence in Teaching award.
- Kristin Bulin, former executive director for the Center for Survivors of Torture and War Trauma, who led a team of mental health therapists, youth mentors, and volunteers using integrative, mind-body therapeutic services for refugees and asylum seekers living in St. Louis.
- Layla Azmi Goushey, an associate professor of English at St. Louis Community College, will also be on the panel. Professor Goushey’s scholarly work is focused on Arab and ArabAmerican literature and culture.
La obra original de Gitana Productions “New World” sobre mujeres refugiadas en St. Louis regresa el 1 de marzo
St. Louis, Mo. – Gitana Productions presentará “New World“, una obra original de un acto sobre tres mujeres refugiadas de Afganistán, Bosnia y la República del Congo este marzo y abril en reconocimiento al Día Internacional de la Mujer y al Mes de la Historia de la Mujer. La entrada es gratuita para todas las funciones. “New World” ha vuelto al escenario debido a su relevancia y poder en un momento en que las preguntas sobre inmigración y aceptación de los refugiados continúan siendo controvertidas en Estados Unidos”, dijo Cecilia Nadal, directora ejecutiva de Gitana Productions. “La obra da voz a las mujeres que conforman la comunidad local de refugiados y cuenta sus historias. Muy a menudo, los debates sobre políticas que escuchamos no incluyen las voces de las mujeres inmigrantes y refugiadas: ellas y sus hijos son, de hecho, la mayoría de los que vienen a Estados Unidos”. Gitana presentará nueve funciones públicsa y gratuitas de “New World” en tres lugares diferentes de la región, incluyendo la Ciudad y el Condado de St. Louis City. Después de cada función habrá una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con las actrices y representantes de la comunidad de refugiados. “New World” es una obra de una hora de Lee Patton Chiles basada en entrevistas y relatos documentados de tres mujeres que vinieron a St. Louis con la esperanza de crear un mundo nuevo al curar heridas del viejo mundo.
Las actrices Vivian Anderson Watt, Jessica Alvarado y Natalie Walker interpretaron la obra con ovaciones de pie en 2016.
Webster University
Jueves 1 de marzo a la 1:30 p.m.
Campus del Seminario de Eden
Luhr Bldg. 475 E. Lockwood, St. Louis 63119 (Estacionamiento gratuito)
Regístrese en http://www.webster.edu/diversity-inclusion/diversity-conference.html
St. Louis Community College en Forest Park
Martes 6 de marzo a la 1:00 p.m.
Teatro Mildred Bastian
5600 Oakland, St. Louis 63110 (Estacionamiento gratuito)
Biblioteca del Condado de St. Louis
Jueves 22 de marzo a las 7:00 p.m.
1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis 63131 (Estacionamiento gratuito)
Biblioteca Central
Jueves 5 de abril a las 7:00 p.m. 1301
Olive, Downtown St. Louis (Estacionamiento con parquímetro)
Reseñas del público
“Las tres actrices estuvieron increíbles en la interpretación de estas mujeres. La gente estaba tan conmovida. Querían saber cómo podrían ayudar ahora que sabían la verdad. ¡Qué gran enseñanza!”
“La obra cambió mi opinión con respecto a los refugiados. Sabía de sus problemas, pero no estaba al tanto de sus traumas. Vi otra dimensión, mucho más profunda”.
Sesión de preguntas y respuestas con los panelistas
Los panelistas que participarán en la sesión de preguntas y respuestas después de cada función incluyen a:
- Sandra Arumugam-Osburn, originaria de Malasia, que recibió el premio al Maestro del año del St. Louis Community College y el premio Emerson por Excelencia en la Enseñanza.
- Kristin Bulin, ex directora ejecutiva del Centro para Sobrevivientes de Tortura y Trauma de Guerra, quien dirigió un equipo de terapeutas de salud mental, mentores de jóvenes y voluntarios que utilizan servicios integrales de terapia cuerpo-mente para refugiados y aquellos que solicitan asilo que viven en St. Louis.
- Layla Azmi Goushey, profesora asociada de inglés en St. Louis Community College, también estará en el panel. El trabajo académico de la profesora Goushey se centra en la literatura y la cultura árabe y árabe-estadounidense.