Gitana Productions’ “New World” original one-act play about women refugees in St. Louis returns March 1

St. Louis, Mo. – Gitana Productions will present “New World,” an original one-act play about three refugee women from Afghanistan, Bosnia and the Republic of the Congo, this March and April in recognition of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. Admission is free for all performances. “New World” has returned to stage because of its relevance and power at a time when questions about immigration and acceptance of refugees continues to be controversial in America,” said Cecilia Nadal, executive director of Gitana Productions. “The play gives voice to women who make up the local refugee community and tells their stories. Most often the policy debates we hear do not include the voices of women immigrants and refugees — they and their children are in fact the majority of those coming to the USA.” Gitana will present nine free, public performances of “New World” at three different locations throughout the region, including St. Louis City and County. A Q & A session with actors and representatives from the refugee community will follow each performance. “New World” is a one-hour play by Lee Patton Chiles based on interviews and documented accounts of three women who came to St. Louis hoping to create a new world by healing old world wounds.

Actors Vivian Anderson Watt, Jessica Alvarado and Natalie Walker performed the play to standing ovations in 2016.

Webster University

March 1, Thursday at 1:30 PM

Eden Seminary Campus

Luhr Bldg. 475 E. Lockwood, St. Louis 63119 (Free Parking)

Register at http://www.webster.edu/diversity-inclusion/diversity-conference.html

St. Louis Community College at Forest Park

Tuesday, March 6, 1:00 p.m.

Mildred Bastian Theater

5600 Oakland, St. Louis 63110 (Free Parking)

St. Louis County Library

Thursday, March 22, 7:00 p.m.

1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis 63131 (Free Parking)

Central Library

Thursday, April 5, 7:00 p.m. 1301 Olive, Downtown St. Louis (Metered Parking)

Audience Quotes

“The three actresses were unbelievable in their portrayal of these women. People were so moved. They wanted to know how they could help now that they knew the truth. What an education!” “The play changed my mind regarding refugees. I was aware of their problems but not aware of their traumas. I saw another dimension, much deeper.”

Q&A Panelists Panelists of the Q & A session following each performance include: