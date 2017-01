GM to invest $1 bn in US factories, move some production from Mexico

Washington, Jan 17 (EFE).- General Motors announced Tuesday that it would invest $1 billion in its US factories and move some of its axle production from Mexico to its plants in Michigan.

President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter after Detroit-based GM’s announcement that the American people were seeing “all of the jobs I am bringing back into the US (even before taking office), with all of the new auto plants coming back into our country.”

GM said in a statement it would create 450 jobs by beginning to insource axle production for its next generation full-size pickup trucks to its operations in Michigan. That work had previously been carried out in Mexico.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said.

“The US is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value,” she added.

GM’s announcement comes after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on vehicles that are made in Mexico and exported to the United States.

Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler announced plans for an additional investment of $1 billion to modernize plants in the United States and add 2,000 new jobs, while Ford said it would add 700 jobs at a Michigan plant and cancel plans for a new facility in Mexico.

Trump praised those moves and said he expected General Motors would follow their lead.

In his tweet on Tuesday, Trump said that with automakers’ plans to carry out more investment in the United States and the big cost reductions he has negotiated on military purchases, “I believe the people are seeing ‘big stuff.'”