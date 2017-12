Government of Puerto Rico orders recount of hurricane’s death toll

The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo A. Rosselló, ordered on Monday that the official number of deaths due to Hurricane Maria be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The official death toll is at 64.

After a study by the New York Times was published on December 8, which stipulated that the number of victims as a result of the hurricane amounted to more than 1,000, and after different media outlets published similar articles exerting pressure on Roselló’s administration, the announcement was made today by the governor.

The relief efforts in Puerto Rico by the United States government was highly criticized by the opposition, the media and by Puerto Ricans themselves, most notably by the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz. Trump famously declared that he gave his administration a 10 in terms of the relief efforts on the island.

The Trump adminitration’s response to the aftermath of the hurricane is precisely one of the key points of criticism since, as it is stated in the New York Times study, a better response would have resulted in fewer deaths: even weeks after the hurricane, a large portion of the island remained without power or drinking water, making it difficult for health and medical care both for people affected by the hurricane and those already hospitalized.

The technique used by the newspaper to place the number of deaths caused by Hurricane Maria above 1,000 is the same used by humanitarian workers around the world, in which they study the number of deaths after a natural disaster or social phenomenon and analyze the increase compared to the number of regular deaths before said event. This technique has been used, for example, to give an approximate number of deaths in both the Congo war and the famine in Somalia in 2011.

Governor Rosselló also said on Monday that he will welcome external reviews. However, he warned that each death is more than just a number and he will not modify the official account based on “statistical analysis.”