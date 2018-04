Governor Eric Greitens accused of committing a felony regarding a charitable organization

The Missouri Attorney General, Josh Hawley, announced on Tuesday morning that his office has evidence that Missouri governor Eric Greitens used a charitable organization’s donor list to raise money for his gubernatorial run, which constitutes a felony,

The organization in question is a nonprofit called The Mission Continues, formerly known as Center for Citizen Leadership, which empowers veterans facing the challenge of adjusting to life at home.

“[Greitens] did all of this without permission of The Mission Continues,” Hawley said at the Tuesday morning press conference. “This is known as computer tampering. Given the value of the list in question, it is a felony,” said Hawley.

The Attorney General admitted that his office lacks the jurisdiction to prosecute the governor for the alleged crime, and has turned over the evidence to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who will be responsible for making the decision whether to prosecute Greitens or not, since the alleged criminal act occurred in the city of St. Louis.

Gardner and Greitens are also facing each other in a different scandal for the governor, as a woman has accused him of taking a photo without her consent and engaging in sometimes violent and nonconsensual sexual activities. The woman, the governor’s former hairdresser, has admitted to having an extramarital affair with the governor before he took office, but decided to prosecute him after he took a photo of her naked without her consent. The governor has been charged with invasion of privacy and will be facing trial in the following weeks.