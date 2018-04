Governor Greitens files temporary restraining order against Missouri AG Josh Hawley

It was revealed that on Monday afternoon, Missouri governor Eric Greitens, filed a temporary restraining order against Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a fellow Republican, to block him from investigating the governor.

Greitens lawyers do not think that Hawley can be counted to conduct an impartial investigation of the governor, and want to appoint an independent prosecutor.

Hawley announced on Tuesday that his office had uncovered evidence that Greitens had illegally used a nonprofit organization’s donor list to raise funds for his gubernatorial run. Hawley admitted his office had no jurisdiction over the matter and turned the evidence to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner.

Gardner is currently investigating Greitens over allegations of sexual misconduct and invasion of privacy. Greitens is accused of taking a nude photo of a woman without her permission and forcing her into engaging in nonconsensual and violent sexual activities.

The embattled Missouri governor has faced almost unanimous opposition as both Democrats and Republicans call for his resignation. His antagonism with Hawley is just the latest development in a definitive fall from grace for Greitens.

Greitens seems determined to remain on his position as governor as top officials and lawmakers call for his resignation. “I will not be resigning the Governor’s office,” Greitens tweeted on Tuesday. “In three weeks, this matter will go to a court of law – where it belongs and where the facts will prove my innocence.”