Governor Greitens says prosecution hid video while prominent Republicans ask for his resignation

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said Thursday that the prosecution led by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had purposefully hid evidence until after a special House Committee report was released on Wednesday.
The evidence in question is an interview between the woman at the center of the case against Greitens and investigator William Don Tisaby, which took place in January 2018. The defense introduced a screen grab from the video claiming that Tisaby had committed perjury because he had said he hadn’t taken notes during the interview, and the screenshot proves otherwise.
The video was handed by the prosecution to the defense at least one hour after the House Committee report was made public. The defense accused the prosecution of withholding evidence and asked the judge to dismiss the indictment against Greitens.
The judge did not make a decision but did raise questions about why the prosecution had failed to make the video available to the defense. Robert Dieker, Gardner’s chief trial assistant, answered, “I confess I can’t answer that.”
Greitens had said Wednesday that he expected the House Committee report to be “filled with falsehoods”. He expanded his argument on Thursday in a statement:
“We told you yesterday afternoon that the House report would be incomplete. It was.
“We told people that they needed to see all the evidence. And now, we have proof that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her team hid evidence from the people of Missouri and from the Missouri House of Representatives–evidence that undermined the narrative pushed in the House report.
“Kim Gardner hid a video that she knew directly contradicted allegations in the House report, and she allowed her lead investigator to lie about it, under oath.”
Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said: “I’ve never in my practice accused a prosecutor of incompetence or misconduct, but I’m doing that this morning. Ms. Gardner is guilty of gross incompetence or subornation of perjury. There is no middle ground.”
Gardner told the judge that she didn’t know the video existed until this week.
The defense alleges that the interview, which took place at a St. Louis hotel, “tells an entirely different story about [the woman’s] interactions with the governor.” The prosecution claimed that there is nothing in the video which indicates consent by the woman to having her photo taken by the governor. Mr. Greitens is facing charges of invasion of privacy for taking a nude picture of the woman without her consent.
Meanwhile, Republican leaders across the country are asking for the governor’s resignation. Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner said on Thursday that he was “deeply troubled” by the allegations Greitens is facing. “Now Democrats, as well as Republicans in Missouri have called for the governor to step down in the best interest of Missourians, and that seems like a reasonable request.”
State Rep. Kathie Conway has also asked for Greitens’ resignation, and she was one of the first lawmakers to do so. She lamented the position Greitens would put lawmakers in if he doesn’t resign. “This will probably be the absolute hardest vote I’ve ever made in my life to overturn what the people wanted – or not to overturn what they wanted.”
Mr. Greitens continues to act defiantly to calls from both sides of the aisle for his resignation. He doubled down on Thursday on his right to “have his day in court”.
Gobernador Greitens dice que fiscalía ocultó video; republicanos prominentes piden su renuncia
El gobernador de Missouri, Eric Greitens, dijo el jueves que la acusación encabezada por la Fiscal de Circuito Kim Gardner había escondido pruebas hasta después de que el miércoles se publicara un informe especial de la Comisión de la Cámara de Representantes.
La evidencia en cuestión es una entrevista entre la mujer en el centro del caso contra Greitens y el investigador William Don Tisaby, que tuvo lugar en enero de 2018. La defensa presentó una captura de pantalla del video alegando que Tisaby había cometido perjurio porque había dicho no había tomado notas durante la entrevista, y la captura de pantalla demuestra lo contrario.
El video fue entregado por la fiscalía a la defensa al menos una hora después de que el informe del Comité de la Cámara se hiciera público. La defensa acusó a la fiscalía de retener pruebas y pidió al juez que desestimara la acusación contra Greitens.
El juez no tomó una decisión, pero planteó preguntas sobre por qué la fiscalía no había podido poner el video a disposición de la defensa. Robert Dieker, asistente principal de Gardner, respondió: “Confieso que no puedo responder eso”.
Greitens había dicho el miércoles que esperaba que el informe del Comité de la Casa estuviera “lleno de falsedades”. Él amplió su argumento el jueves en una declaración:
“Les dijimos ayer por la tarde que el informe de la Cámara estaría incompleto. Lo estaba.
“Le dijimos a la gente que necesitaban ver toda la evidencia. Y ahora, tenemos pruebas de que la Fiscal de Circuito Kim Gardner y su equipo escondieron pruebas al pueblo de Missouri y a la Cámara de Representantes de Missouri, evidencia que socava la narrativa presentada en el informe de la Cámara.
“Kim Gardner escondió un video que sabía contradecía directamente las acusaciones en el informe de la Cámara, y permitió que su investigador principal mintiera al respecto, bajo juramento”.
El abogado defensor Scott Rosenblum dijo: “En mi práctica nunca he acusado a un fiscal de incompetencia o mala conducta, pero lo hago esta mañana. La Sra. Gardner es culpable de incompetencia grave o de perjurio. No hay término medio”.
Gardner dijo al juez que no sabía que el video existía antes de esta semana.
La defensa alega que la entrevista, que tuvo lugar en un hotel de St. Louis, “cuenta una historia completamente diferente sobre las interacciones [de la mujer] con el gobernador”. La fiscalía afirmó que no hay nada en el video que indique el consentimiento de la mujer hacia ser fotografiada por el gobernador. El Sr. Greitens enfrenta cargos de invasión de privacidad por tomar una foto de la mujer sin su consentimiento.
Mientras tanto, líderes republicanos de todo el país piden la renuncia del gobernador. El gobernador republicano de Illinois, Bruce Rauner, dijo el jueves que estaba “profundamente preocupado” por las acusaciones que enfrenta Greitens. “Ahora los demócratas, al igual que los republicanos en Missouri, han pedido al gobernador que renuncie, en el mejor interés de los residentes de Missouri, y eso parece una petición razonable”.
La representante estatal Kathie Conway también solicitó la renuncia de Greitens, y fue una de las primeras legisladoras en hacerlo. Lamentó la posición en la que Greitens pondría a los legisladores si no renuncia. “Este será probablemente el voto más difícil que haya tomado en mi vida para revocar lo que la gente quería, o para no hacerlo”.
El Sr. Greitens continúa actuando desafiante a las llamadas de ambos partidos por su renuncia. El jueves reafirmó que tiene derecho a “tener su día en el tribunal”.