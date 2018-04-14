Governor Greitens says prosecution hid video while prominent Republicans ask for his resignation

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said Thursday that the prosecution led by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had purposefully hid evidence until after a special House Committee report was released on Wednesday.

The evidence in question is an interview between the woman at the center of the case against Greitens and investigator William Don Tisaby, which took place in January 2018. The defense introduced a screen grab from the video claiming that Tisaby had committed perjury because he had said he hadn’t taken notes during the interview, and the screenshot proves otherwise.

The video was handed by the prosecution to the defense at least one hour after the House Committee report was made public. The defense accused the prosecution of withholding evidence and asked the judge to dismiss the indictment against Greitens.

The judge did not make a decision but did raise questions about why the prosecution had failed to make the video available to the defense. Robert Dieker, Gardner’s chief trial assistant, answered, “I confess I can’t answer that.”

Greitens had said Wednesday that he expected the House Committee report to be “filled with falsehoods”. He expanded his argument on Thursday in a statement:

“We told you yesterday afternoon that the House report would be incomplete. It was.

“We told people that they needed to see all the evidence. And now, we have proof that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her team hid evidence from the people of Missouri and from the Missouri House of Representatives–evidence that undermined the narrative pushed in the House report.

“Kim Gardner hid a video that she knew directly contradicted allegations in the House report, and she allowed her lead investigator to lie about it, under oath.”

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said: “I’ve never in my practice accused a prosecutor of incompetence or misconduct, but I’m doing that this morning. Ms. Gardner is guilty of gross incompetence or subornation of perjury. There is no middle ground.”

Gardner told the judge that she didn’t know the video existed until this week.

The defense alleges that the interview, which took place at a St. Louis hotel, “tells an entirely different story about [the woman’s] interactions with the governor.” The prosecution claimed that there is nothing in the video which indicates consent by the woman to having her photo taken by the governor. Mr. Greitens is facing charges of invasion of privacy for taking a nude picture of the woman without her consent.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders across the country are asking for the governor’s resignation. Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner said on Thursday that he was “deeply troubled” by the allegations Greitens is facing. “Now Democrats, as well as Republicans in Missouri have called for the governor to step down in the best interest of Missourians, and that seems like a reasonable request.”

State Rep. Kathie Conway has also asked for Greitens’ resignation, and she was one of the first lawmakers to do so. She lamented the position Greitens would put lawmakers in if he doesn’t resign. “This will probably be the absolute hardest vote I’ve ever made in my life to overturn what the people wanted – or not to overturn what they wanted.”

Mr. Greitens continues to act defiantly to calls from both sides of the aisle for his resignation. He doubled down on Thursday on his right to “have his day in court”.