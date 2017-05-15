Grand Center Theatre Crawl 2017

Detail URL: http://stlpublicradio.org/theatrecrawl/

Location: Grand Center, Grand and Washington Boulevards, St. Louis, MO

Dates: Fri 6/30/17 6:00pm / Sat 7/1/17 1:00pm

Description: Performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st.

Join St. Louis Public Radio for the finest offerings of the bustling St. Louis theatre scene at the Grand Center Theatre Crawl. Rotate through venues in Grand Center to get free access to 24 local theatre groups in short performances.

A Part of the Kitchen Sink Series Sponsored by Mosby Building Arts.

**Registration will close on Wednesday, June 28 at 12 p.m.

Your starting venue will be emailed to you on Thursday, June 29. After the first performance you may travel freely through Grand Center to the other venues.**

Price: Free

Contact Info: Grand Center Arts District

Grand Center

intern@grandcenter.org

314-289-1500