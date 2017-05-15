Grand Center Theatre Crawl 2017
Detail URL: http://stlpublicradio.org/theatrecrawl/
Location: Grand Center, Grand and Washington Boulevards, St. Louis, MO
Dates: Fri 6/30/17 6:00pm / Sat 7/1/17 1:00pm
Description: Performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st.
Join St. Louis Public Radio for the finest offerings of the bustling St. Louis theatre scene at the Grand Center Theatre Crawl. Rotate through venues in Grand Center to get free access to 24 local theatre groups in short performances.
A Part of the Kitchen Sink Series Sponsored by Mosby Building Arts.
**Registration will close on Wednesday, June 28 at 12 p.m.
Your starting venue will be emailed to you on Thursday, June 29. After the first performance you may travel freely through Grand Center to the other venues.**
Follow us on Facebook @GCTC17
And Twitter by tweeting #GrandCenterTheatreCrawl
Price: Free
Contact Info: Grand Center Arts District
Grand Center
314-289-1500
Grand Center Theatre Crawl 2017
URL: http://stlpublicradio.org/theatrecrawl/
Ubicación: Grand Center, Grand y Washington Boulevards, St. Louis, MO
Fechas: Viernes 30/junio/17 6:00pm / Sábado 1/julio/17 1:00pm
Descripción: Las presentaciones inician a las 6:30 p.m. el viernes, 30 de junio y a la 1 p.m. el sábado 1 de julio.
Únase al St. Louis Public Radio para presenciar lo mejor del teatro animado de St. Louis en el Grand Center Theatre Crawl. Alterne por todos los escenarios en el Grand Center para poder entrar gratis a los 24 grupos teatrales locales y disfrutar de cortas representaciones.
Una parte de la Kitchen Sink Series patrocinada por Mosby Building Arts.
**El registro termina el miércoles, 28 de junio a las 12 p.m.
Recibirá por correo electrónico el lugar donde inicia su ronda el jueves 29 de junio. Después de la primera representación puede pasear libremente por el Grand Center a los otras representaciones.**
Síganos en Facebook @GCTC17
Y en Twitter tuiteando #GrandCenterTheatreCrawl
Precio: Gratis
Información de contacto: Grand Center Arts District
Grand Center
314-289-1500