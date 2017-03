Grass Cutting Specialist, Both Full-Time and Part-time positions are available.

An established, successful, 30 year old, locally owned landscaping company serving St. Louis County is seeking individuals to cut and groom commercial and residential properties. This is an ideal opportunity for an individual who enjoys working in a small team, stable environment, as well as working outdoors. If you enjoy and seek responsibility, accountability and recognition for your work and contributions, then; this is the opportunity for you. Also, you’ll have the chance to earn some real money; overtime will be available if you want it. These are seasonal 9-month positions or great summer positions for students on summer break.

Knowledge:

The successful candidate will possess hands-on working knowledge of:

Cutting lawns with commercial lawn mowing equipment. If you have experience cutting lawns with residential lawn mowing equipment, they will train you on how to use commercial equipment.

Weed Wackers/ line trimmers.

Leaf blowers/backpack blowers.

General hand tools.

Education:

A High School degree or equivalent, an Associate degree in Turf Management would be a plus.

Skills/Strengths:

Attention to detail.

Customer Focused.

Dependable/Reliable.

Safety Conscience.

Team Player.

Experience and Abilities:

1+ years of hands-on experience cutting grass.

Ability to receive and execute verbal and written instructions delivered via radio, telephone and/or face-to-face in English.

Ability to pass a pre-employment background and driving record check as well as a drug screen.

Ability managing multiple priorities and job demands.

Other

Must be 18 years old or older.

Must be US work authorized.

Hours of work are 6:45 am – 4:30 pm for full time employees.

Part-time hours will be morning shift 6:45 am – 11:45 am or 12:15 pm – 4:30 pm. Just weekend hours are also available.

No relocation available for position.

Compensation

$12.00 – $14.00/hr. depending upon experience. Overtime will be available.