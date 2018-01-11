Greitens Admits Affair, But Denies Allegation He Blackmailed Woman with Photo

Jefferson City – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, issued an extraordinary statement late Wednesday acknowledging that he had an extramarital affair in the past and that the couple “has dealt with this together honestly and privately.”
The statement came as a St. Louis television station aired a segment alleging that, during that affair, Greitens took a compromising photograph of the woman and threatened to publicize it if she exposed him. The statement from Greitens and his wife didn’t address that part of the allegation.
Greitens’ attorney, James F. Bennett, issued a statement denying the blackmail allegation.
“There was no blackmail, and that claim is false,” Bennett said. “This personal matter has been addressed by the Governor and Mrs. Greitens privately years ago when it happened. The outrageous claims of improper conduct regarding these almost three-year-ago events are false.”
On Thursday morning, Bennett added via email: “No violence. No picture taken. No threat of blackmail.”
The bizarre turn of events came just hours after Greitens delivered his second State of the State speech in Jefferson City.
KMOV (Channel 4), in its report, quoted the former husband of the woman who allegedly had the affair with Greitens. The station did not quote the woman in its story, nor did it name the woman or her husband.
The station played portions of an audio recording that the then-husband says he made in March 2015, surreptitiously, of his then-wife confessing to a sexual encounter with Greitens days earlier.
The Post-Dispatch also has possession of the audio and has interviewed the ex-husband. The newspaper had previously decided against writing a story based solely on the husband and the audio recording, because the woman in question has consistently declined to be interviewed. However, Greitens’ public acknowledgment of an affair made it necessary to revisit that decision.
“You’re never going to mention my name, otherwise this picture will be everywhere,” Greitens told the woman, she claims on the audio. She is heard telling her then-husband that Greitens made the statement after he took a photo while she was bound, blindfolded and partly undressed during a sexual encounter at Greitens’ St. Louis home in March 2015. That was about a month after his first public statements confirming he was considering a political run.
The ex-husband said the woman had been Greitens’ hair stylist before he ran for governor in 2016. The woman claims in the audio recording that initial flirtation grew into an affair that became physically intimate for the first time on the morning of March 21, 2015, when she went to Greitens’ home in the Central West End.
Greitens admite haber tenido una aventura, pero niega la acusación de que chantajeó a la mujer con una foto
Jefferson City – El gobernador de Missouri, Eric Greitens, y su esposa, Sheena Greitens, emitieron una declaración extraordinaria el miércoles reconociendo que él tuvo una relación extramatrimonial en el pasado y que la pareja “ha tratado esto de manera honesta y privada”.
La declaración se produjo cuando un canal de televisión de St. Louis emitió un segmento alegando que, durante ese asunto, Greitens tomó una fotografía comprometedora de la mujer y amenazó con publicitarla si lo exponía. La declaración de Greitens y su esposa no abordó esa parte de la acusación.
El abogado de Greitens, James F. Bennett, emitió una declaración negando la acusación de chantaje.
“No hubo chantaje, y ese reclamo es falso”, dijo Bennett. “Este asunto personal fue abordado por el Gobernador y la Sra. Greitens en privado hace años cuando sucedió. Las afirmaciones escandalosas de conducta impropia con respecto a estos eventos de hace casi tres años son falsas “.
El jueves por la mañana, Bennett agregó por correo electrónico: “No hubo violencia. No se tomaron fotografías. No hay amenaza de chantaje”.
El extraño giro de los acontecimientos se produjo unas horas después de que Greitens pronunciara su segundo discurso sobre el Estado en Jefferson City.
KMOV (Canal 4), en su informe, citó al ex esposo de la mujer que supuestamente tuvo una aventura con Greitens. La estación no citó a la mujer en su historia, ni nombró a la mujer ni a su marido.
La estación reprodujo partes de una grabación de audio que el entonces esposo dice que hizo en marzo de 2015, a escondidas, donde su en ese entonces esposa confesara haber tenido un encuentro sexual con Greitens días antes.
El Post-Dispatch también tiene el audio y ha entrevistado al ex marido. El periódico había decidido previamente no escribir una historia basada únicamente en el esposo y la grabación de audio, porque la mujer en cuestión ha rechazado sistemáticamente ser entrevistada. Sin embargo, el reconocimiento público de Greitens de una aventura hizo necesario revisar esa decisión.
“Nunca vas a mencionar mi nombre, de lo contrario, esta imagen estará en todas partes”, le dijo Greitens a la mujer, afirma en el audio. Se le escucha decirle a su entonces esposo que Greitens hizo dicha declaración después de que le tomó una fotografía mientras estaba atada, con los ojos vendados y parcialmente desnudada durante un encuentro sexual en la casa de Greitens en St. Louis en marzo de 2015. Eso fue alrededor de un mes después de su primera declaración pública confirmando que estaba considerando una carrera política.
El ex marido dijo que la mujer había sido la estilista de Greitens antes de postularse para gobernador en 2016. La mujer afirma en la grabación de audio que el flirteo inicial se convirtió en una aventura que se hizo íntima físicamente por primera vez en la mañana del 21 de marzo. 2015, cuando ella fue a la casa de Greitens en el Central West End.