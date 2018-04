Greitens’ defense wants to throw out testimony from his accuser

Attorneys for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens want to eliminate testimony from two witnesses, including his accuser in his invasion of privacy case.

Several media outlets reported that today Greitens’ defense asked St. Louis Circuit Judge Burlison to disregard testimony from the people interviewed by the prosecution’s lead investigator, William Tisaby.

Tisaby interviewed the woman at the center of the case against Greitens, and the defense alleges that Tisaby made false statements during a deposition, which prompted Burlison to order redo depositions.

Tisaby invoked the Fifth Amendment last week to avoid self-incrimination.

Burlison is expected to make a decision by next week, on May 7, before the trial against Greitens starts on May 14.

The invasion of privacy charge against the governor was filed after his former lover accused him of taking a nude photo of her without her authorization and placing it in a position to be electronically transmitted.