Growing Up with Social Media

By Laura Posada

Social media have been so overcrowded that it is not strange to see children under 10 years old having their own profiles nowadays.

In fact, it has been such a phenomenon that special apps have been developed for children, which have certain levels of maximum privacy and security, as well as an ongoing surveillance of messages and photographs. Some examples are Club Penguin (Disney), TogetherVille, and Kidswirl.

Although there are special social media, you, as a parent, still have the main responsibility of supervising you child’s behavior in the virtual world, If, for some adults is already difficult to detect what should be posted or not, for a small child is practically impossible to understand that there are things that cannot be shared in the digital world.

Have an open mind regarding the use of Internet. You cannot prohibit their internet access since it is counterproductive, but you can create a trust environment with your children by learning how to use the tools and apps they use.

You should always be aware of the accounts they open. And make sure privacy is set at its maximum. Likewise, regularly check out the apps used, posted messages and the persons your children are following, and who follows them. If there is anything suspicious, you must intervene immediately.

Speak with your children about the dangers on the Internet. You must not scare them, but you do have to be firm regarding the things that cannot be posted under any circumstances, including personal information, school name, photographs of self or others, home address or telephone number. They must be aware that what they post is within reach of strangers and that they must be cautious.

