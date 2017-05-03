Growing Up with Social Media
By Laura Posada
Social media have been so overcrowded that it is not strange to see children under 10 years old having their own profiles nowadays.
In fact, it has been such a phenomenon that special apps have been developed for children, which have certain levels of maximum privacy and security, as well as an ongoing surveillance of messages and photographs. Some examples are Club Penguin (Disney), TogetherVille, and Kidswirl.
Although there are special social media, you, as a parent, still have the main responsibility of supervising you child’s behavior in the virtual world, If, for some adults is already difficult to detect what should be posted or not, for a small child is practically impossible to understand that there are things that cannot be shared in the digital world.
Have an open mind regarding the use of Internet. You cannot prohibit their internet access since it is counterproductive, but you can create a trust environment with your children by learning how to use the tools and apps they use.
You should always be aware of the accounts they open. And make sure privacy is set at its maximum. Likewise, regularly check out the apps used, posted messages and the persons your children are following, and who follows them. If there is anything suspicious, you must intervene immediately.
Speak with your children about the dangers on the Internet. You must not scare them, but you do have to be firm regarding the things that cannot be posted under any circumstances, including personal information, school name, photographs of self or others, home address or telephone number. They must be aware that what they post is within reach of strangers and that they must be cautious.
Crecer con las redes sociales
Por Laura Posada
Las redes sociales se han masificado tanto que no es extraño que hoy en día muchos niños menores de 10 años tengan sus propios perfiles.
De hecho, el fenómeno ha sido tal, que se han desarrollado aplicaciones especiales para niños, que cuentan con niveles de privacidad y seguridad máximos, así como de constante vigilancia de los mensajes y las fotos. Algunos ejemplos de lo anterior son Club Penguin (Disney), TogetherVille y Kidswirl.
Aunque existan redes especiales, tú como padre sigues teniendo la responsabilidad principal de supervisar el comportamiento de tu niño en el mundo virtual. Si para algunos adultos ya es difícil discernir lo que deben publicar y lo que no, para un niño pequeño es prácticamente imposible entender por sí mismo que hay algunas cosas que no se pueden compartir en el mundo digital.
Sé abierto con el uso de Internet: No puedes prohibirles el acceso a Internet, porque es contraproducente, pero sí puedes crear un entorno de confianza con él/ella, aprendiendo a usar las herramientas y aplicaciones que ellos usan.
Debes estar siempre al tanto de las cuentas que abre: Y asegurarte de que estableció la privacidad a su nivel máximo. Igualmente revisa con regularidad las aplicaciones que utiliza, los mensajes que publica y las personas que sigue y sus seguidores. Ante cualquier sospecha de algo raro, debes intervenir inmediatamente.
Habla con tu niño sobre los peligros de Internet: No se trata de asustarlo, pero sí debes ser firme en cuanto a las cosas que no debe publicar bajo ninguna circunstancia, incluyendo su información personal, nombre de su escuela, fotos propias o de terceros, dirección o teléfono de la casa. Ellos deben estar conscientes de que lo que publican está al alcance de desconocidos, y que deben actuar con prudencia.