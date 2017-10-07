Gunshot Victim Walks into Burger King and Collapses

St. Louis, MO. October 6 – Police say the gunshot victim who walked into a Burger King on Thursday night and collapsed won’t talk to investigators about what happened to him.
At about 9 p.m. Thursday, the unidentified 19-year-old went into a business in the 5000 block of Delmar Boulevard and collapsed. The area is near the intersection of Delmar and North Kingshighway.
Police say he refused to tell officers who shot him. In fact, police say he wouldn’t give any information about the shooting.
Police say the victim was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t release details of the shooting.
Police did not have information on his medical condition except to say that he was stable.
Police have no suspects in the case.
“The victim collapsed inside a Burger King, however an exact location where the incident occurred is unknown at this time due to the victim being uncooperative,” said Leah K. Freeman, a department spokeswoman.
Una víctima herida por disparos entra en Burger King y se desploma
St. Louis, MO. 6 de octubre – La policía dice que una víctima de disparo entró en un Burger King el jueves por la noche y se colapsó, pero no hablará con los investigadores sobre lo que le sucedió.
A eso de las 9 p.m. del jueves, el desconocido de 19 años entró en un negocio en el bloque 5000 de Delmar Boulevard y se colapsó. La zona está cerca de la intersección de Delmar y North Kingshighway.
La policía dijo que se negó a decirles a los agentes quién le había disparado. De hecho, la policía dijo que la víctima daría ninguna información sobre el tiroteo.
La víctima se encontraba consciente y respirando cuando lo llevaron a un hospital para recibir tratamiento.
No hay información sobre su condición médica excepto que está estable.
La policía no tiene sospechosos en el caso.
“La víctima se colapsó dentro de un Burger King, sin embargo no se sabe el lugar exacto donde ocurrió el incidente debido a que la víctima no quiere cooperar”, dijo Leah K. Freeman, una portavoz del departamento de policía.