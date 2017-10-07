Gunshot Victim Walks into Burger King and Collapses

St. Louis, MO. October 6 – Police say the gunshot victim who walked into a Burger King on Thursday night and collapsed won’t talk to investigators about what happened to him.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, the unidentified 19-year-old went into a business in the 5000 block of Delmar Boulevard and collapsed. The area is near the intersection of Delmar and North Kingshighway.

Police say he refused to tell officers who shot him. In fact, police say he wouldn’t give any information about the shooting.

Police say the victim was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t release details of the shooting.

Police did not have information on his medical condition except to say that he was stable.

Police have no suspects in the case.

“The victim collapsed inside a Burger King, however an exact location where the incident occurred is unknown at this time due to the victim being uncooperative,” said Leah K. Freeman, a department spokeswoman.