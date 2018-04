Habitat for Humanity moving to south St. Louis

Habitat for Humanity, the organization known for building and rehabilitating homes, is moving to the corner of South Grand and Chippewa, to a new 51,000 square foot facility. The non-profit purchased the property on 3830 South Grand from Schnucks markets, in a cash deal combined with a partial charitable contribution from Schnucks.

The organization, which mission is to provide more affordable housing in the community and which “has built and rehabbed almost 400 affordable, efficient homes throughout Saint Louis City and County,” as it reads on their website, will house in its new headquarters administrative offices, a conference room large enough for their 31-person board, a construction warehouse to support affordable housing projects, and a 20,000 square foot ReStore which will sell new and reusable construction and remodeling supplies at affordable prices.

The move to their new home will mean for Habitat for Humanity the ability to house all of their operations under one roof, as well as being open for six days a week instead of five, meaning they will be adding more jobs.

The new building is expected to open on May 1st.