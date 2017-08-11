Hazmat Situation near St. Louis Community College’s Meramec Campus

Kirkwood, MO. August 11 – There is a hazmat situation near the St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus. The driver of the flatbed truck noticed that a 55 gallon drum of aluminum chloride is leaking. Authorities have requested that every available emergency response resource in the area to help with the situation.
Fumes from aluminum chloride can cause irritation to the eyes, lungs and throat. If a person breathes this chemical they should seek immediate medical attention.
Kirkwood Police say that Big Bend is closed from Geyer to the Meramec College entrance. Traffic will not be allowed from the campus onto Big Bend until the situation is cleared.
The Fasttrack gas station has been evacuated. The rail road has been contacted to notify them of the hazmat situation.
The city of Kirkwood says the barrel fell off a truck and into the intersection. A Kirkwood Fire Department hazardous materials team was called in to examine and remove the barrel. They are on the scene now.
The campus of St. Louis Community College at Meramec has not been evacuated or affected.
Situación de materiales peligrosos cerca de Meramec Campus, St. Louis Community College
Kirkwood, MO. 11 de agosto – Hay una situación de materiales peligrosos cerca del campus de Meramec de St. Louis Community College. El conductor del camión de plataforma notó que un barril de 55 galones de cloruro de aluminio estaba goteando. Las autoridades han solicitado que todos los recursos de respuesta de emergencia disponibles en la zona acudan para ayudar con la situación.
Los gases del cloruro de aluminio pueden causar irritación en los ojos, pulmones y garganta. Si una persona respira este producto químico debe buscar atención médica inmediata.
La policía de Kirkwood dice que Big Bend está cerrada desde Geyer hasta la entrada a Meramec College. No se permitirá el tráfico desde el campus hasta Big Bend hasta que la situación haya sido resuelta.
La estación de gas de Fasttrack ha sido evacuada. Se ha contactado con el ferrocarril para notificarles de la situación de materiales peligrosos.
La ciudad de Kirkwood dice que el barril cayó de un camión hacia la intersección. Un equipo de materiales peligrosos del Departamento de Bomberos de Kirkwood fue llamado para examinar y retirar el barril, quienes ya se encuentran en el lugar.
El Meramec Campus de St. Louis Community College no ha sido evacuado ni afectado.