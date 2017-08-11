Hazmat Situation near St. Louis Community College’s Meramec Campus

Kirkwood, MO. August 11 – There is a hazmat situation near the St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus. The driver of the flatbed truck noticed that a 55 gallon drum of aluminum chloride is leaking. Authorities have requested that every available emergency response resource in the area to help with the situation.

Fumes from aluminum chloride can cause irritation to the eyes, lungs and throat. If a person breathes this chemical they should seek immediate medical attention.

Kirkwood Police say that Big Bend is closed from Geyer to the Meramec College entrance. Traffic will not be allowed from the campus onto Big Bend until the situation is cleared.

The Fasttrack gas station has been evacuated. The rail road has been contacted to notify them of the hazmat situation.

The city of Kirkwood says the barrel fell off a truck and into the intersection. A Kirkwood Fire Department hazardous materials team was called in to examine and remove the barrel. They are on the scene now.

The campus of St. Louis Community College at Meramec has not been evacuated or affected.