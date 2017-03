Head coach of the USA Men’s National Soccer Team visits St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 28. Head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team Bruce Arena made a stop to have a beer and talk soccer with some of St. Louis’ most passionate soccer fans.

Arena was in town to meet with one of U.S. Soccer’s sponsors, Cutter Insect Repellent, whose headquarters are in St. Louis. But he also spent part of Tuesday morning in a Q-and-A at the at the Amsterdam Tavern in St. Louis, a popular soccer bar in Tower Grove South.

Arena said about his visit to St. Louis that he was “back in one of the rich soccer communities in the United States.”

“Everyone knew in the ’50s and ’60s and ’70s that St. Louis is a front-runner in the sport,” Arena said. “Developed great players, had a great following. Many cities around the country tried to mimic St. Louis. And many years later now, we have 100 St. Louises or more in the United States,” he added.