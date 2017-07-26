Heat Wave Sets Records, Disrupts Businesses

St. Louis, MO. July 25 – Our recent heatwave is having sweeping effects.

Local hospital spokespersons say the number of heat-related cases they are seeing is fairly typical for summer in St. Louis. Seventeen cases at St. Anthony’s Hospital last week, with three over the weekend. About eight this past weekend at SSM Health SLU Hospital, seven over the weekend at SSM Health St. Joseph’s in St. Charles, and about 25 cases at hospitals affiliated with the BJC healthcare system since the heatwave began.

So where will July 2017 stack up in the history books when all is said and done?

“I think there’s a chance it could be in the top ten,” says Jim Kramper with the National Weather Service.

The temperature in the St. Louis region has hit triple digits eight times this month.

Another problem has been the lack of rain, according to Kramper.

“For July precipitations we’re definitely below normal, about two and a half inches below normal, which is not good because typically June and July are big months in terms of precipitation, so being two and a half inches below so far is not a good thing in terms of the overall soil moisture,” he says.

He says due to all of the rain and flooding we had earlier this year, it’s too early to start talking about drought conditions locally.

The on-going heat is also affecting the way some local firms are doing business. For instance, employees of Frederic Roofing are changing up their hours in a race against the sun, according to vice president Gene Frederic.

“We check in with all of our customers prior to us starting jobs on residential homes just to make sure that they allow for our guys to get there early, a little bit before the normal start time at 7 a.m. and for the most part people understand that the heat we’re having is dangerous,” he says.

Many of those homeowners even provide the roofers with water or lemonade to help them beat the heat.

Workers are also encouraged to take more breaks and wear lots of sunscreen while they’re exposed to the blistering sun.