Heat Wave Sets Records, Disrupts Businesses

St. Louis, MO. July 25 – Our recent heatwave is having sweeping effects.
Local hospital spokespersons say the number of heat-related cases they are seeing is fairly typical for summer in St. Louis. Seventeen cases at St. Anthony’s Hospital last week, with three over the weekend. About eight this past weekend at SSM Health SLU Hospital, seven over the weekend at SSM Health St. Joseph’s in St. Charles, and about 25 cases at hospitals affiliated with the BJC healthcare system since the heatwave began.
So where will July 2017 stack up in the history books when all is said and done?
“I think there’s a chance it could be in the top ten,” says Jim Kramper with the National Weather Service.
The temperature in the St. Louis region has hit triple digits eight times this month.
Another problem has been the lack of rain, according to Kramper.
“For July precipitations we’re definitely below normal, about two and a half inches below normal, which is not good because typically June and July are big months in terms of precipitation, so being two and a half inches below so far is not a good thing in terms of the overall soil moisture,” he says.
He says due to all of the rain and flooding we had earlier this year, it’s too early to start talking about drought conditions locally.
The on-going heat is also affecting the way some local firms are doing business. For instance, employees of Frederic Roofing are changing up their hours in a race against the sun, according to vice president Gene Frederic.
“We check in with all of our customers prior to us starting jobs on residential homes just to make sure that they allow for our guys to get there early, a little bit before the normal start time at 7 a.m. and for the most part people understand that the heat we’re having is dangerous,” he says.
Many of those homeowners even provide the roofers with water or lemonade to help them beat the heat.
Workers are also encouraged to take more breaks and wear lots of sunscreen while they’re exposed to the blistering sun.
La ola de calor rompe récords e interrumpe negocios
St. Louis, MO. 25 de julio – Nuestra reciente ola de calor está teniendo efectos radicales.
Los portavoces del hospital local dicen que el número de casos relacionados con el calor que están viendo es bastante típico para el verano en St. Louis. Diecisiete casos en el Hospital de St. Anthony la semana pasada, con tres durante el fin de semana. Alrededor de ocho este fin de semana pasado en SSM Health SLU Hospital, siete durante el fin de semana en SSM Health St. Joseph en St. Charles y alrededor de 25 casos en hospitales afiliados al sistema de salud BJC desde que comenzó la ola de calor.
Entonces, ¿dónde estará Julio 2017 en los libros de historia cuando todo esté dicho y hecho?
“Creo que hay una posibilidad de que podría estar entre los diez primeros”, dice Jim Kramper con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.
La temperatura en la región de St. Louis ha alcanzado los tres dígitos ocho veces este mes.
Otro problema ha sido la falta de lluvia, según Kramper.
“Para las precipitaciones de julio estamos definitivamente por debajo de lo normal, cerca de dos pulgadas y media por debajo de lo normal, lo que no es bueno porque típicamente junio y julio son grandes meses en términos de precipitación, por lo que a dos pulgadas y media por debajo no es bueno en términos de la humedad general del suelo “, dice.
Dice que debido a toda la lluvia e inundaciones que tuvimos a principios de este año, es demasiado pronto para empezar a hablar sobre las condiciones de sequía a nivel local.
El calor en curso también está afectando la forma en que algunas empresas locales están haciendo negocios. Por ejemplo, los empleados de Frederic Roofing están cambiando sus horas en una carrera contra el sol, según el vicepresidente Gene Frederic.
“Hacemos el check-in con todos nuestros clientes antes de comenzar los trabajos en casas residenciales sólo para asegurarnos de que permitan que nuestros chicos lleguen temprano, un poco antes de la hora normal de inicio a las 7 am y en su mayoría entienden que el calor que estamos teniendo es peligroso “, dice.
Muchos de los propietarios incluso proporcionan a los techadores agua o limonada para ayudarles a superar el calor.
También se anima a los trabajadores a tomar más pausas y usar mucho protector solar mientras están expuestos al sol abrasador.