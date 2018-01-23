Helicopter Crashes in Cahokia

Cahokia, Ill. – Emergency crews are on the scene after a helicopter crashed at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia.
The crash occurred near hanger 18 at the airport on Archview Drive before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses said there were two people, a student and instructor, in the helicopter at the time of the crash. According to officials, the helicopter, which is owned by the Midwest Helicopter Training Academy, was being used for a training exercise when it crashed.
Officials with St. Clair County reported that the occupants of the helicopter sustained minor injuries. They were both taken to the hospital following the crash.
The FAA has been notified of the crash.
Helicóptero se estrella en Cahokia
Cahokia, Ill. – Los equipos de emergencia están en la escena después de que un helicóptero se estrellara en el aeropuerto del centro de St. Louis en Cahokia.
El accidente ocurrió cerca del hangar 18 en el aeropuerto en Archview Drive antes de las 11:30 a.m. del lunes.
Los testigos dijeron que había dos personas, un estudiante y un instructor, en el helicóptero al momento del accidente. Según los oficiales, el helicóptero, propiedad de la Academia de Entrenamiento de Helicópteros del Medio Oeste, estaba siendo utilizado para un ejercicio de entrenamiento cuando se estrelló.
Los funcionarios del condado de St. Clair informaron que los ocupantes del helicóptero sufrieron heridas leves. Ambos fueron llevados al hospital después del accidente.
La FAA ha sido notificada del accidente.