Helicopter Crashes in Cahokia

Cahokia, Ill. – Emergency crews are on the scene after a helicopter crashed at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia.

The crash occurred near hanger 18 at the airport on Archview Drive before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses said there were two people, a student and instructor, in the helicopter at the time of the crash. According to officials, the helicopter, which is owned by the Midwest Helicopter Training Academy, was being used for a training exercise when it crashed.

Officials with St. Clair County reported that the occupants of the helicopter sustained minor injuries. They were both taken to the hospital following the crash.

The FAA has been notified of the crash.