Sadly, some recent catastrophic events have destroyed, both physically and mentally Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Massive 7.1 and 8.1 earthquakes have crumbled the beautiful city of Mexico this past month, “toppling buildings, cracking highways and killing hundreds of people” (CNN). After two weeks of starting to recover from the effects of a previous

hurricane, furious category 5 Hurricane Maria, devastated Puerto Rico. With winds up to 175mph, 30 inches of rain, and no electricity on the whole island, the worst hurricane in modern history has left the island unrecognizable. Neighboring islands, such as Tortola, had to be evacuated causing families to lose everything.

No one was prepared for what Mother Nature had in store for us. The recuperation process that lies ahead is extensive and expensive, which is why we need your help. Estimating a cost of billions of dollars, more than 6 months without electrical power, and families trying to survive, it is our intention to become a part of this healing process. Know that despite being far away from home, our hearts are aching and we are eager to help the Latino community.

The initial goal is to raise $20,000 during Hispanic Heritage Month (until October 31) that will be split between Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the neighboring islands. Our plan does not stop there if this is reached, we plan on increasing the goal amount and helping out in whatever way is possible.

The funds we receive for Puerto Rico will be redirected to “Puerto Rican Society, Inc.” from St. Louis Missouri “United for Puerto Rico is an initiative brought forth by the First lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló in collaboration with the private sector, with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María.”

For more information, please visit: www.sprstlouis.com Facebook: @sprstlouis

The funds we receive for México will be given hand to hand by Red Latina that is assessing the damage and identifying the most urgent needs of affected people with the help of architecture students from Instituto Politécnico Nacional.

We are NOT coordinating with the government, we are an independent group from St. Louis, MO developing a response plan.”

For more information, please visit: www.redlatinastl.com Facebook: @Red LatinaSTL

Please join us in this challenging journey to restore the culturally rich and diverse homes of many Penn State students and their families who are undergoing such disastrous events. Any type of donation will be greatly appreciated.

You want to donate: