High school student shot in North County

St. Louis, MO. April 27 – On his way to a bus stop in north St. Louis County a school student was shot Thursday morning.

St. Louis County Police said the 18-year-old was walking to the bus stop in the 3600 block of Oakdale Avenue when he was approached by three suspects in a small, silver sport utility vehicle with tinted windows just before 6 a.m. Someone inside the vehicle showed a handgun and demanded property from the teenager, he dropped his backpack and tried to run away but the suspect shot him in the torso.

The suspects drove away from the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.