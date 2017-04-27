High school student shot in North County
St. Louis, MO. April 27 – On his way to a bus stop in north St. Louis County a school student was shot Thursday morning.
St. Louis County Police said the 18-year-old was walking to the bus stop in the 3600 block of Oakdale Avenue when he was approached by three suspects in a small, silver sport utility vehicle with tinted windows just before 6 a.m. Someone inside the vehicle showed a handgun and demanded property from the teenager, he dropped his backpack and tried to run away but the suspect shot him in the torso.
The suspects drove away from the area.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Estudiante baleado en North County
St. Louis, MO. 27 de abril – Camino a la parada de autobús en el Condado de North St. Louis, un estudiante fue baleado la mañana de este jueves.
La Policía del Condado de St. Louis dijo que el joven de 18 años se encontraba caminando a la parada de autobús en la cuadra 3600 de Oakdale Avenue cuando se le acercaron tres sospechosos en un vehículo deportivo pequeño color plata con las ventanas entintadas justo antes de las 6 a.m. Alguien dentro del vehículo le mostró una pistola y le pidió sus cosas, el joven tiro su mochila e intento correr cuando el sospechoso le disparó en el torso.
Los sospechosos huyeron del área.
La víctima fue llevada al hospital con heridas no graves.