Hispanic Americans Receive National Award For Their Community Work in a Night Filled with Celebration

This year, the Positive Impact Awards honored four Hispanic Americans for their extraordinary work in the development of their communities. Presented by Prudential Financial, the Hispanicize 2017 Positive Impact Awards highlighted the winners’ work in the STEM, professional development, financial education, and community revitalization categories. Dante Alvarado-Leon, Roxane Hara, Felipe Pinzón and Luis Gutierrez were those honored during the gala, which took place this past Tuesday, April 4 at the JW Marriott Marquis in Downtown Miami.

Juan Carlos Lopez, senior political anchor of CNN en Español, and Mariela Encarnación, Showbiz co-host for CNN en Español, were the Positive Impact Awards hosts for the night. Additionally, the celebration enjoyed the musical talent of Micayla de’ Ette, Siedah Garrett and Jencarlos Canela.

For the first time during the Positive Impact Awards, Hispanicize granted an honorary award. The recipient was Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent, Alberto M. Carvalho, due to his hard work, leadership, and dedication towards the future success of our community’s youth.

Dante Alvarado-León was awarded for his dedication and determination to achieving the success in STEM field of minority students of UC Berkeley in California. His work carried him to implement initiatives such as “Mentor Room,” which connects students with mentors in companies such as Google and Facebook, facilitating job opportunities. His programs have allowed him to help over 5,000 students, guiding them to complete their university careers and achieve professional success. Dante’s dedication awarded him with the title of Positive Impact Person of the Year during the gala.

Furthermore, Roxane Hara from Charlotte, North Carolina was honored in the professional development category, for her compromise to empower and promote women in her community through her organization “Mujeres Ayudando a Mujeres.” In the past year, her project has inspired over 500 women through professional development workshops in the areas of finance, politics, health, and entrepreneurship.

Felipe Pinzón won in the financial education category due to his efforts in fighting the poverty cycles and debts that South Florida families face. Through his organization “Hispanic Unity of Florida,” Felipe implemented the program Center for Working Families (CWF), which offers services such as access to vocational training, education on financial resources, training on investments, secure jobs and entrepreneurship education. In the past years, approximately 1,000 individuals have benefitted from CWF.

Finally, Luis Gutierrez received the award in the community revitalization category. After quitting his job, Luis founded the organization “Latinos Progresando” to help immigrant families with the legal process to obtain their citizenship and become civically involved. In recent years, “Latinos Progresando” has helped over 25,000 individuals throughout the U.S., representing close to 40 countries.

Roxane Hara

Woman are not rivals, no enemies, neither are we in competition. Women should be allies, accomplices and friends. Empowering one another is a responsibility and an honor.

Luis Gutierrez

My mother used to say that when our family came to this country, there were always people to help us, so it is our responsibility to help other people.

Felipe Pinzón

Financial education and asset building are critical services to empower working families to become financially stable. Their success will contribute to a stronger, more prosperous, and resilient community.

Dante Alvarado Leon

¨I strongly believe that education is our compass to make history and leave a legacy beyond the classroom. A few words of advice can go a long way. Be the change and pay it forward.¨