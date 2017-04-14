Hispanic Americans Receive National Award For Their Community Work in a Night Filled with Celebration
This year, the Positive Impact Awards honored four Hispanic Americans for their extraordinary work in the development of their communities. Presented by Prudential Financial, the Hispanicize 2017 Positive Impact Awards highlighted the winners’ work in the STEM, professional development, financial education, and community revitalization categories. Dante Alvarado-Leon, Roxane Hara, Felipe Pinzón and Luis Gutierrez were those honored during the gala, which took place this past Tuesday, April 4 at the JW Marriott Marquis in Downtown Miami.
Juan Carlos Lopez, senior political anchor of CNN en Español, and Mariela Encarnación, Showbiz co-host for CNN en Español, were the Positive Impact Awards hosts for the night. Additionally, the celebration enjoyed the musical talent of Micayla de’ Ette, Siedah Garrett and Jencarlos Canela.
For the first time during the Positive Impact Awards, Hispanicize granted an honorary award. The recipient was Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent, Alberto M. Carvalho, due to his hard work, leadership, and dedication towards the future success of our community’s youth.
Dante Alvarado-León was awarded for his dedication and determination to achieving the success in STEM field of minority students of UC Berkeley in California. His work carried him to implement initiatives such as “Mentor Room,” which connects students with mentors in companies such as Google and Facebook, facilitating job opportunities. His programs have allowed him to help over 5,000 students, guiding them to complete their university careers and achieve professional success. Dante’s dedication awarded him with the title of Positive Impact Person of the Year during the gala.
Furthermore, Roxane Hara from Charlotte, North Carolina was honored in the professional development category, for her compromise to empower and promote women in her community through her organization “Mujeres Ayudando a Mujeres.” In the past year, her project has inspired over 500 women through professional development workshops in the areas of finance, politics, health, and entrepreneurship.
Felipe Pinzón won in the financial education category due to his efforts in fighting the poverty cycles and debts that South Florida families face. Through his organization “Hispanic Unity of Florida,” Felipe implemented the program Center for Working Families (CWF), which offers services such as access to vocational training, education on financial resources, training on investments, secure jobs and entrepreneurship education. In the past years, approximately 1,000 individuals have benefitted from CWF.
Finally, Luis Gutierrez received the award in the community revitalization category. After quitting his job, Luis founded the organization “Latinos Progresando” to help immigrant families with the legal process to obtain their citizenship and become civically involved. In recent years, “Latinos Progresando” has helped over 25,000 individuals throughout the U.S., representing close to 40 countries.
Roxane Hara
Woman are not rivals, no enemies, neither are we in competition. Women should be allies, accomplices and friends. Empowering one another is a responsibility and an honor.
Luis Gutierrez
My mother used to say that when our family came to this country, there were always people to help us, so it is our responsibility to help other people.
Felipe Pinzón
Financial education and asset building are critical services to empower working families to become financially stable. Their success will contribute to a stronger, more prosperous, and resilient community.
Dante Alvarado Leon
¨I strongly believe that education is our compass to make history and leave a legacy beyond the classroom. A few words of advice can go a long way. Be the change and pay it forward.¨
Hispanoamericanos Galardonados con Premio Nacional por su Labor Comunitaria
Cuatro Hispanoamericanos Galardonados con Premio Nacional por su Labor Comunitaria en una noche llena de Celebración.
Este año, los Premios Positive Impact honraron a cuatro hispanoamericanos por su increíble labor hacia el desarrollo de sus comunidades. Patrocinados por Prudential Financial, los Premios Positive Impact de Hispanicize 2017 resaltaron la labor de los ganadores en las áreas de ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemática (STEM, por sus siglas en inglés), desarrollo profesional, educación financiera, y revitalización de la comunidad. Dante Alvarado-Leon, Roxane Hara, Felipe Pinzón y Luis Gutierrez fueron los galardonados durante la gala, la cual se llevó a cabo el pasado martes, 4 de abril en el JW Marriott Marquis en Downtown Miami.
La noche contó con Juan Carlos Lopez, presentador político de CNN en Español, y Mariela Encarnación, copresentadora de Showbiz en CNN en Español, como los anfitriones de los Premios Positive Impact. Adicionalmente, la celebración estuvo acompañada del increíble talento musical de Micayla de’ Ette, Siedah Garrett y Jencarlos Canela.
Por primera vez en los Premios Positive Impact, Hispanicize otorgó un premio honorífico. El galardonado fue el Superintendente de las Escuelas Públicas del Condado de Miami-Dade, Alberto M. Carvalho, por su sobresaliente labor, liderazgo y dedicación al futuro y el éxito de la juventud de nuestra comunidad.
Dante Alvarado-León fue premiado por su dedicación y determinación para lograr el éxito en la industria de STEM de los estudiantes de minorías en la Universidad de Berkeley en California. Su labor lo llevó a crear iniciativas, como “Mentor Room”, la cual conecta a los estudiantes con mentores en compañías como Google y Facebook, facilitando oportunidades de trabajo. Sus programas le han permitido a ayudar a más de 5,000 estudiantes, guiándolos a completar sus estudios universitarios y lograr el éxito profesional. El empeño de Dante lo llevó a ser nombrado Persona Positive Impact del año durante la gala.
Por otra parte, Roxane Hara de Charlotte, Carolina del Norte fue honrada en la categoría de desarrollo profesional, por su compromiso en promover y alentar a las mujeres de su comunidad a través de su organización “Mujeres Ayudando a Mujeres”. En el último año, su proyecto ha logrado inspirar a más de 500 mujeres por medio de talleres de desarrollo profesional en las áreas de finanzas, política, salud, y emprendimiento.
Felipe Pinzón ganó la categoría de educación financiera por sus esfuerzos en combatir los ciclos de pobreza y deudas que existen en las familias del Sur de la Florida. A través de su organización “Hispanic Unity of Florida”, Felipe implementó el programa Centro para Familias Trabajadoras (CWF, por sus siglas en inglés), el cual ofrece servicios tales como acceso a capacitación vocacional, educación en recursos financieros, instrucción en inversión, un puesto de trabajo asegurado y entrenamiento en emprendimiento. CWF ha beneficiado a aproximadamente 1,000 individuos en los últimos años.
Por último, Luis Gutierrez recibió el premio en la categoría de revitalización de la comunidad. Luego de renunciar a su trabajo, Luis fundó la organización “Latinos Progresando” para ayudar a familias inmigrantes con el proceso legal para obtener la ciudadanía y a involucrar a los individuos cívicamente. En los últimos cinco años, “Latinos Progresando” ha beneficiado a más de 25,000 personas a lo largo de EE.UU., representando alrededor de 40 países.