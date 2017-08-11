Hispanic ECS Fund Announces its 1st Annual Soccer Game Night

St. Louis, MO. August 10, 2017 – The Hispanic Educational, Cultural and Scholarship Fund, a Missouri not-for-profit Missouri corporation, has announced its first annual soccer game night. The date is Saturday, September 23, 2017 and the game starts at 7:30 p.m. A tailgating activity will be starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Hispanic ECS Fund has partnered with the Saint Louis Football Club to offer the unique opportunity of enjoying high quality soccer while supporting the mission of the organization. The game night proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to Hispanics/Latinos with permanent residency in the St. Louis Region pursuing their educational goals.
The United Soccer League (USL) game will feature FC Cincinnati against the Saint Louis Football Club.
Seating will be at section 16, East Reserved Preferred, and the ticket price is only $17. Tickets may be purchased by calling Santiago Beltrán at 314‐485‐7116 or by emailing him at hispanicecsfund@gmail.com. One may also visit www.HispanicECSFund.org to purchase tickets and learn more about The Hispanic ECS Fund’s scholarship program.
Hispanic ECS Fund Anuncia 1ra Noche de Juego de Fútbol
St. Louis, MO. 10 de agosto de 2017 – Hispanic Educational, Cultural and Scholarship Fund, corporación sin fines de lucro de Missouri, ha anunciado su primera noche de juego de fútbol. El evento se celebrará anualmente. La primera noche será el sábado 23 de septiembre de 2017 y el partido comenzará a las 7:30 p.m. Una actividad informal (tailgating) con bebidas comenzará a las 5:30 p.m.
El Fondo Hispánico de ECS se ha asociado con el Saint Louis Football Club para ofrecer la oportunidad de disfrutar del fútbol de alta calidad mientras se apoya la misión de la organización. Los ingresos de la noche del juego se utilizarán para proporcionar becas a hispanos /latinos con residencia permanente en la región de St. Louis que persiguen sus metas educativas.
El juego de la United Soccer League (USL) contará con el FC Cincinnati contra el Saint Louis Football Club (STLFC).
Los asientos estarán en la sección 16, Reservado Preferencial Este, y el precio del boleto es de sólo $ 17. Los boletos se pueden comprar llamando a Santiago Beltrán al 314-485-7116 o escribiendo por correo electrónico a hispanicecsfund@gmail.com. También puede visitar www.HispanicECSFund.org para comprar boletos y aprender más sobre el programa de becas del Fondo Hispano ECS.