Hispanic ECS Fund Announces its 1st Annual Soccer Game Night

St. Louis, MO. August 10, 2017 – The Hispanic Educational, Cultural and Scholarship Fund, a Missouri not-for-profit Missouri corporation, has announced its first annual soccer game night. The date is Saturday, September 23, 2017 and the game starts at 7:30 p.m. A tailgating activity will be starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Hispanic ECS Fund has partnered with the Saint Louis Football Club to offer the unique opportunity of enjoying high quality soccer while supporting the mission of the organization. The game night proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to Hispanics/Latinos with permanent residency in the St. Louis Region pursuing their educational goals.

The United Soccer League (USL) game will feature FC Cincinnati against the Saint Louis Football Club.

Seating will be at section 16, East Reserved Preferred, and the ticket price is only $17. Tickets may be purchased by calling Santiago Beltrán at 314‐485‐7116 or by emailing him at hispanicecsfund@gmail.com. One may also visit www.HispanicECSFund.org to purchase tickets and learn more about The Hispanic ECS Fund’s scholarship program.