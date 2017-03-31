Hispanic ECS Fund Announces Scholarships for Hispanic Students

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – March 31, 2017 – The Hispanic Educational, Cultural and Scholarship Fund, a not-for-profit Missouri corporation, will award scholarships to Hispanic students with permanent residence in the St. Louis region that meet the scholarship qualifications. The applications must be received no later than May 31, 2017.

The Fund will be warding at least seven (7) scholarships of $1,000: Hispanic Educational Cultural and Scholarship Fund Scholarships. In addition, the Hispanic ECS Fund is administering one scholarship sponsored by Grupo Atlántico for females studying science, technology, engineering, mathematics or medicine (STEMM). Carmen Dence, founder of Grupo Atlántico will mentor the winner of this scholarship.

The Scholarship Committee of the Hispanic ECS Fund is responsible for overseeing the awarding of scholarships. The Scholarship Committee selects a Scholarship Evaluation Council, which screens and selects the Hispanics/Latinos that will be awarded the scholarships and will make its selection by June 15, 2017. The scholarships’ funds will be presented during the 9th joint event sponsored by the Hispanic Scholarship Alliance of St. Louis scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.

Application forms for these scholarships can be downloaded at www.hispanicecsfund.org and may also be requested by writing to the Hispanic ECS Fund at PO BOX 411872, St. Louis, MO 63141. Interested parties may also ask for applications by writing to the Chair of the Scholarship Program Committee Delia Dorantes at dorantes_delia@yahoo.com or Santiago Beltrán at hispanicecsfund@gmail.com or calling Guillermo A. Rodríguez at 314-246-7881 or sending him a message at rodriggu@webster.edu.

The Hispanic ECS Fund invites everyone to consider making their donations in support of its mission. The Hispanic Educational, Cultural and Scholarship Fund (Hispanic ECS Fund), a Missouri nonprofit corporation, is a public charity exempt from federal income taxes under section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Its mission includes working toward the achievement of better economic and social conditions of the Hispanic community through local and regional educational, cultural and scholarship programs. The Hispanic ECS Fund was created on the 3rd day of August of 1998.