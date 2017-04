HITN Makes History by Bringing “Top Gear” to US Hispanic Television

St. Louis, MO. April 28 – HITN, the Spanish-language network that provides educational and entertainment programming to more than 44 million households across the United States, will make history in May as the first Spanish-language network in the United States to air Top Gear, the world’s most popular and acclaimed automotive series. Across the country, fans of all things motorized will be able to enjoy Seasons 14 through 16 of Top Gear in English with Spanish subtitles on HITN starting May 2.

Hosted by the famously irreverent Jeremy Clarkson, Ricard Hammond and James May, Top Gear showcases super vehicles, extreme stunts and challenges on wheels along with exclusive celebrity interviews and critiques of the latest car models. Despite being a classic in its genre for more than two decades, with fans around the world, the show has never aired on a Spanish-language network in the US. All that is about to change with HITN’s inclusion of Top Gear as part of a new block designed to spark viewers’ interest in science and technology programming.

“HITN is proving once again that it fills a gap in US Hispanic television by becoming the first Spanish-language network in the country to offer Top Gear, one of the world’s best-known and established automotive series,” commented Erika Vogt Lowell, Programming and Acquisitions Director at HITN. “We are confident that the series will captivate Hispanic viewers, allowing us to continue our rapid audience growth in response to the quality and variety of our programming.”

“HITN will launch a major campaign to promote the series,” added Angel Audiffred, HITN’s Marketing Director. “We are organizing events in different cities to give Hispanic audiences a unique experience of the show.”

‘Top Gear’ season 14 is comprised of seven action-packed episodes full of challenges and car races, ranging from a tarmac in Romania to a special filmed in Bolivia. The six episodes in Season 15 include tribute to the withdrawal from the market of the Chevrolet Lacetti, a rare visit to the Top Gear track to test the Porsche 911, and a road trip across the south of England. Lastly, series 16 has of a total of seven episodes, including a special traversing the Middle East on a journey to Bethlehem, this season is packed with serious cars and power, culminating in a race against time to beat the sun to land’s end in a Jaguar XJ.

‘Top Gear’ will make its debut on HITN starting May 2 and will air Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, with a retransmission at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and a retransmission at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

For more information about HITN, please visit: www.hitn.tv.