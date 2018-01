Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights Seeking to Fill 150 Jobs

Hollywood Casino St. Louis in Maryland Heights said Wednesday it has 150 job openings for both full- and part-time employment.

The casino at 777 Casino Center Drive said it has 100 positions open immediately including administrative and finance and food and beverage, culinary, housekeeping, security. In April, the casino said it plans to add 50 additional jobs in these areas.

The casino recently completed a $7.3 million renovation of its second hotel tower, Sunset Tower.

More information on the jobs is available at www.hollywoodcasinostl.com.