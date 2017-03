Home Depot hiring nearly 1,000 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you are searching for a job, Home Depot may be a good option for you this spring. They are hiring 975 people in St. Louis and 80,000 nationwide to help with their busiest season.

The company is accepting applications now for positions in St. Louis. Available positions vary by store, from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

All interested candidates must apply online.

Visit careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom

Select “SEE ALL HOURLY JOBS”

Enter your desired location

Click “SEARCH”