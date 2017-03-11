Home & Garden Show Celebrates 40 Years of Making your House your Home

St. Louis. March 10. The 40th Anniversary Builders St. Louis home & Garden Show returns to America’s Center this weekend through Sunday, March 12. As Missouri’s largest home product market place, the Home & Garden Show gives area residents de opportunity to see, learn about, and buy the latest home products and services from nearly 400 companies under one roof. Local companies and hundreds of experts share ideas and advice to help with all those home projects. The show is locally produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis.

The Builders Home & Garden Show is actually seven shows in one, showcasing the latest in Lawn & Garden, Kitchen & Bath, Interior Design, Pool & Spa, New Construction, Sustainable Living and Home Products.

The home & Garden Show is a fun destinations for the whole family. Kids and adults alike will be excited to see Canines in the Clouds, the ultimate sport, stunts and trick dog show. Rescue dogs turned celebrities star in these fast-paced, high-energy shows featuring a variety of stunts and tricks. Plus kids will want to visit the Children’s Garden Club for free make-it and take-it projects.

Show hours are Saturday March 11 at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission price is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages six to twelve, and free for children under five.