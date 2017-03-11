Home & Garden Show Celebrates 40 Years of Making your House your Home
St. Louis. March 10. The 40th Anniversary Builders St. Louis home & Garden Show returns to America’s Center this weekend through Sunday, March 12. As Missouri’s largest home product market place, the Home & Garden Show gives area residents de opportunity to see, learn about, and buy the latest home products and services from nearly 400 companies under one roof. Local companies and hundreds of experts share ideas and advice to help with all those home projects. The show is locally produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis.
The Builders Home & Garden Show is actually seven shows in one, showcasing the latest in Lawn & Garden, Kitchen & Bath, Interior Design, Pool & Spa, New Construction, Sustainable Living and Home Products.
The home & Garden Show is a fun destinations for the whole family. Kids and adults alike will be excited to see Canines in the Clouds, the ultimate sport, stunts and trick dog show. Rescue dogs turned celebrities star in these fast-paced, high-energy shows featuring a variety of stunts and tricks. Plus kids will want to visit the Children’s Garden Club for free make-it and take-it projects.
Show hours are Saturday March 11 at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission price is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages six to twelve, and free for children under five.
Home & Garden Show Celebra 40 Años de convertir su casa en su hogar
St. Louis. 10 de marzo. El 40 aniversario del Show Home & Garden de St. Louis regresa al Centro de América (antiguo estadio de los Rams) este fin de semana hasta el domingo, 12 de marzo. Es el mercado más grande de Missouri con productos del hogar, el Home & Garden Show da a los residentes del área la oportunidad de ver, y comprar los últimos productos y servicios para el hogar de cerca de 400 empresas bajo un mismo techo. Las empresas locales y cientos de expertos comparten ideas y consejos para ayudar con todos los proyectos de casa. La demostración es producida localmente por la asociación de los constructores del hogar de St. Louis.
The Builders Home & Garden Show es en realidad siete espectáculos en uno, mostrando lo último en jardinería, cocina y baño, diseño de interiores, piscina y spa, nueva construcción, vida sostenible y productos para el hogar.
El Home & Garden Show es un divertido destino para toda la familia. Niños y adultos por igual estarán encantados de ver “Caninos en las Nubes”, el último show de trucos y piruetas de perros. Los perros de rescate se convirtieron en protagonistas famosos en estos programas de ritmo rápido y de alta energía con una variedad de trucos y acrobacias. Además, los niños querrán visitar el Children’s Garden Club para hacer proyectos gratis y para llevar.
Las horas del show son el sábado 11 de marzo de 10 a.m. a 8 p.m., y el domingo, 12 de marzo, de 10 a.m. a 5 p.m. El precio de admisión es de $ 10 para adultos, $ 4 para niños de seis a doce años y gratis para niños menores de cinco años.