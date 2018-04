House Committee releases report on Governor Greitens sexual misconduct; lawmakers call for him to resign

After meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday and Wednesday, a special Missouri House Committee investigating an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, released its report on Wednesday afternoon.

The first-term Republican governor has faced pressure from both parties to step down as his sexual misconduct scandal has gone into more detail. “It’s in the best interest of the state the he step aside,” said Jean Evans, a Republican. “He’s an embarrassment.”

Mr. Greitens has been accused by his former hairdresser and former lover of taking a nude picture of her without her consent and threatening her to release it if she told anyone about their affair. She has also claimed that he blindfolded and bound her to exercise equipment, spanked her, slapped her, and tried to kiss her without her consent.

Mr. Greitens, who took office in January 2017, has called the accusations “tabloid trash” and “gossip”. In a news conference prior to the release of the report, he called it a “political witch hunt”. “I want to say again what I’ve said from the beginning. This is a political witch hunt,” Greitens said from the State Capitol in Jefferson City, MO.

He went on to say: “I will continue to serve the people of Missouri as their governor and to work for you every day. And they know, they need to know, that fake charges and falsehoods aren’t going to stop us.”

However, he has been at odds with his own party ranks, as lawmakers from his own party have called for his resignation. “It’s extremely disturbing and disgusting behavior,” said Shamed Dogan, a Republican Representative. “I hope the governor does the right thing for the state of Missouri and resigns because he’s shown he can’t be an effective leader, and he’s not doing that,” Dogan added.

Mr. Greitens’ defense team had tried to delay the report as they argued that it could bias a potential jury pool in the coming criminal trial. The committee will have to make a decision on a possible impeachment of Mr. Greitens. If it favors it, the House members would have to vote on the impeachment for it to reach the Senate, which would select seven judges to conduct a trial.

Mr. Greitens had admitted that he had an affair before taking office, but has denied any of the other accusations. It was until the woman’s former husband went public with an audio recording of her admitting to being attacked, that the accusations against Greitens surfaced. The report by the committee references the recording, where he tells her, “You’ve been half-raped and blackmailed,” and she responds, “Yes.”

The special House committee was assembled after Kimberly M. Gardner, the St. Louis circuit attorney, announced in February that a grand jury had ruled against Mr. Greitens on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.

Mr. Greitens has remained defiant to the backlash against him, claiming innocence and that he expects the report to be filled with falsehoods. He pledged on Wednesday to continue serving the residents of the state of Missouri. “In 33 days, this will all come to an end because in the United States of America, you get your day in court,” he said.

It is unclear at this point what the committee’s recommendation of action will be. They are expected to proceed with any until after the regular session ends next month. Mr. Greitens is scheduled to go on trial in St. Louis next month on invasion of privacy charges.