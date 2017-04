HOUSE EXPLOSION; NEIGHBORS EVACUATED FOR PRECAUTION

St. Louis, MO. April 25 – St. Louis Fire Department and Laclede Gas employees responded to an explosion in North St. Louis.

The Collapse Rescue Task Force were also called at the scene.

One vacant building in the 8600 Block of Oriole exploded damaging adjacent structures at around 8:40 a.m.

Neighbors are being evacuated and asked to double check that gas is shut-off, firefighters reported.