House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t seek reelection in the midterms to be held on November, he announced Wednesday morning.

“I am announcing that this year will be my last one as a member of the House,” he told reporters. He cited wanting to spend more time with his family as the main reason. “My kids aren’t getting any younger, and if I stay, they’ll only know me as a weekend dad. That’s it right there.”

The leader from Wisconsin also mentioned that he has “no regrets” and cited his accomplishments as Speaker as one of the reasons he’s leaving. “I have accomplished much of what I came here to do,” Ryan said.

President Trump took to Twitter to praise Ryan. He posted: “Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!”

Ryan joins many other Republicans who won’t seek re-election or are planning to leave public office altogether. The midterms are looking particularly difficult for the Republican Party, as the many president’s scandals put a strain on the party and Democrats continue to mount unlikely victories and challenge Republicans on counties and states traditionally controlled by conservatives.

Ryan himself was facing a tough opposition by Democrat Randy Bryce in Wisconsin this year. While Ryan took 65 percent of the vote in his last re-election, Bryce had already raised more than $4.7 million.

While Ryan says he is retiring from public service, some are speculating that this could actually be good for a potential presidential run in the future. By quitting now, he would be distancing from an increasingly polarizing administration and run for the highest office at a later date. After all, he was the candidate for vice-president in 2012 and is only 48 years-old.