 How landscaping can improve your health and prevent cardiovascular diseases

Mari Medrano, Leader and Pioneer in the Landscaping World

For many years, women avoided working in industries that had been previously conquered by men, however, times have changed. Women are now taking over industries such as landscaping, and are making ground-breaking changes. According to the 2016 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report by American Express, nowadays 1.3 million women in the United States are business owners in the landscape industry. During March, we celebrate Women’s History Month, which honors women who have turned into leaders and have paved the way for others to follow.

Mari Medrano, member of the board of directors of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance (NHLA) and human resources director of CoCal Landscape, is an example of an ambitious woman who has helped many Hispanic landscapers obtain temporary working visas in the United States and reach new opportunities. Mari is nationally recognized for her role in this process and in return, she has offered us some information about the women in her industry.

You are a member of the NHLA’s board of directors and the human resources director at CoCal Landscape, how would you emphasize the importance of being a woman in business? More specifically, in the landscaping business?

The percentage of women in businesses is growing. Women are beginning to take charge in the business world, especially Latin women. I feel that we, as women, are competitive in all facets of business because we take our traditional values as women, nurturers, caretakers, and we bring them into the business environment, which in turn helps contribute to its success. In the landscaping industry, there are few women, especially as business owners. However, women are now moving away from the traditional administrative positions and taking on more roles in management, operations and sales. I feel this movement is what helped me take on a role in the board of directors and take on the opportunity to become the president elect of the NHLA. Women are beginning to leave their mark in the landscape industry.

What would you consider your most influential project or accomplishment?

I feel there have been several throughout my career. Establishing an HR department at CoCal Landscape is one of them. I had to learn this position on my own because I had no predecessor to teach me. The owners of CoCal Landscape gave me a lot of support and encouragement to learn and establish my role. I was eager to take on the challenge, but it also made me doubt my own abilities since all eyes were on me. I feared failure and on many occasions those failures were what made me stronger and allowed me to face the challenges. I have not accomplished everything in my career; a big thorn on my side is achieving professional certification. I have failed twice, nonetheless, I plan to tackle it again this year. My biggest accomplishment is the work I have done with the H-2B program. I was given the challenge to take on this program for CoCal Landscape and I jumped in full force. My passion had always been to become an immigration lawyer and this program was my way of working in immigration. It is a complicated process with many ups and downs, but I enjoy it very much.

How have others looked up to you for having a successful career in an industry that is considered male-dominated? Have you had the opportunity to become a mentor to those that wish to follow your footsteps?

I am not sure if others look up to me or consider me their mentor, but I consider myself to have had the best mentor, Jody Bost, president at CoCal Landscape. Jody worked in the landscaping industry for a long time before joining CoCal Landscape. She is intelligent, knowledgeable, passionate and fair, but she was also tough to work with. As manager in a male-dominated field, being tough was part of her job to ensure that her co-workers would respect and follow her direction. Jody looked out for me and showed me the ways to maneuver through this field. She was demanding, but I give her credit for teaching me how to stand my ground and conquer my goals. I look up to her and who she is, and I took some of that to turn into the person I am today. I have not formally mentored anyone; however, I am open to the opportunity. I have trained many colleagues, but not formalized a mentor relationship with any of them. Maybe this will be my next challenge.

How can women overcome gender barriers in the workforce?

Unfortunately, as women and Latinas, we face many barriers. We are forced to play the game to get any kind of recognition and be taken seriously. I believe that if we possess strong values and integrity we can be taken seriously for just that, as well as being experts in our field. Taking the time to learn your craft and always looking forward to new opportunities is key to becoming a great leader.

You are recognized nationally for your expertise in the H-2B program and you’ve provided many Hispanic workers with the opportunity to fill temporary jobs in the United States. What sorts of obstacles, if any, did you have to face in order to make this possible?

I have been doing H-2B for 15 years now, and every year is a different process. One must be up to speed on all changes and be willing to ask and give assistance to others. Even if the other person is a competitor, you must learn to help one another. The most important thing I have learned is to remain humble and true to myself, because if not, that’s when problems arise. At the same time, I must trust what I know. For example, last year I learned my lesson when we got caught in the cap because I was persuaded by others whom did not know the H-2B program as well as I did.

Having nineteen years of experience in the landscaping industry, what advice would you give to women who wish to follow a career in landscaping, or any other male dominated industry?

Follow your heart. We, as women, are a minority in landscape and other fields, but that is the door that opens up the opportunity of becoming pioneers in those fields. Do it for the passion towards your work, be the competitive leader you have to be, but always hold yourself high with strong values and integrity and never give into persuasion that can take away from the real you.