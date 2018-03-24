How landscaping can improve your health and prevent cardiovascular diseases
Mari Medrano, Leader and Pioneer in the Landscaping World
For many years, women avoided working in industries that had been previously conquered by men, however, times have changed. Women are now taking over industries such as landscaping, and are making ground-breaking changes. According to the 2016 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report by American Express, nowadays 1.3 million women in the United States are business owners in the landscape industry. During March, we celebrate Women’s History Month, which honors women who have turned into leaders and have paved the way for others to follow.
Mari Medrano, member of the board of directors of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance (NHLA) and human resources director of CoCal Landscape, is an example of an ambitious woman who has helped many Hispanic landscapers obtain temporary working visas in the United States and reach new opportunities. Mari is nationally recognized for her role in this process and in return, she has offered us some information about the women in her industry.
You are a member of the NHLA’s board of directors and the human resources director at CoCal Landscape, how would you emphasize the importance of being a woman in business? More specifically, in the landscaping business?
The percentage of women in businesses is growing. Women are beginning to take charge in the business world, especially Latin women. I feel that we, as women, are competitive in all facets of business because we take our traditional values as women, nurturers, caretakers, and we bring them into the business environment, which in turn helps contribute to its success. In the landscaping industry, there are few women, especially as business owners. However, women are now moving away from the traditional administrative positions and taking on more roles in management, operations and sales. I feel this movement is what helped me take on a role in the board of directors and take on the opportunity to become the president elect of the NHLA. Women are beginning to leave their mark in the landscape industry.
What would you consider your most influential project or accomplishment?
I feel there have been several throughout my career. Establishing an HR department at CoCal Landscape is one of them. I had to learn this position on my own because I had no predecessor to teach me. The owners of CoCal Landscape gave me a lot of support and encouragement to learn and establish my role. I was eager to take on the challenge, but it also made me doubt my own abilities since all eyes were on me. I feared failure and on many occasions those failures were what made me stronger and allowed me to face the challenges. I have not accomplished everything in my career; a big thorn on my side is achieving professional certification. I have failed twice, nonetheless, I plan to tackle it again this year. My biggest accomplishment is the work I have done with the H-2B program. I was given the challenge to take on this program for CoCal Landscape and I jumped in full force. My passion had always been to become an immigration lawyer and this program was my way of working in immigration. It is a complicated process with many ups and downs, but I enjoy it very much.
How have others looked up to you for having a successful career in an industry that is considered male-dominated? Have you had the opportunity to become a mentor to those that wish to follow your footsteps?
I am not sure if others look up to me or consider me their mentor, but I consider myself to have had the best mentor, Jody Bost, president at CoCal Landscape. Jody worked in the landscaping industry for a long time before joining CoCal Landscape. She is intelligent, knowledgeable, passionate and fair, but she was also tough to work with. As manager in a male-dominated field, being tough was part of her job to ensure that her co-workers would respect and follow her direction. Jody looked out for me and showed me the ways to maneuver through this field. She was demanding, but I give her credit for teaching me how to stand my ground and conquer my goals. I look up to her and who she is, and I took some of that to turn into the person I am today. I have not formally mentored anyone; however, I am open to the opportunity. I have trained many colleagues, but not formalized a mentor relationship with any of them. Maybe this will be my next challenge.
How can women overcome gender barriers in the workforce?
Unfortunately, as women and Latinas, we face many barriers. We are forced to play the game to get any kind of recognition and be taken seriously. I believe that if we possess strong values and integrity we can be taken seriously for just that, as well as being experts in our field. Taking the time to learn your craft and always looking forward to new opportunities is key to becoming a great leader.
You are recognized nationally for your expertise in the H-2B program and you’ve provided many Hispanic workers with the opportunity to fill temporary jobs in the United States. What sorts of obstacles, if any, did you have to face in order to make this possible?
I have been doing H-2B for 15 years now, and every year is a different process. One must be up to speed on all changes and be willing to ask and give assistance to others. Even if the other person is a competitor, you must learn to help one another. The most important thing I have learned is to remain humble and true to myself, because if not, that’s when problems arise. At the same time, I must trust what I know. For example, last year I learned my lesson when we got caught in the cap because I was persuaded by others whom did not know the H-2B program as well as I did.
Having nineteen years of experience in the landscaping industry, what advice would you give to women who wish to follow a career in landscaping, or any other male dominated industry?
Follow your heart. We, as women, are a minority in landscape and other fields, but that is the door that opens up the opportunity of becoming pioneers in those fields. Do it for the passion towards your work, be the competitive leader you have to be, but always hold yourself high with strong values and integrity and never give into persuasion that can take away from the real you.
Cómo el paisajismo mejora la salud y previene enfermedades cardíacas
Mari Medrano, Líder y Pionera de la Industria de la Jardinería y Paisajismo
Durante muchos años, las mujeres han evitado trabajar en industrias previamente dominadas por hombres; sin embargo, los tiempos han cambiado. Hoy en día, las mujeres están desarrollándose en áreas como la jardinería y paisajismo y al mismo tiempo, efectuando cambios innovadores.
Según el estudio del Estado de Empresas Pertenecientes a Mujeres del 2016 realizado por American Express, 1.3 millones de mujeres en los Estados Unidos son dueñas de empresas en la industria de jardinería y paisajismo. Durante el mes de marzo se celebra la Historia de la Mujer, por lo que es de gran importancia honrar a las mujeres que se han convertido en líderes y han abierto el camino para que otras sigan sus pasos.
Mari Medrano, miembro de la junta directiva de la Alianza Nacional Hispana de Jardinería y Paisajismo (NHLA, por sus siglas en inglés) y director de recursos humanos de CoCal Landscape, es un gran ejemplo de una mujer emprendedora que le ha brindado la oportunidad a muchos trabajadores hispanos de obtener visas de trabajo temporal en Estados Unidos y alcanzar nuevas oportunidades. Mari ha sido reconocida a nivel nacional por su rol en este proceso, y a continuación nos ofrece un poco más de información sobre las mujeres en su industria.
¿Usted es miembro de la junta directiva de la NHLA y director de recursos humanos en CoCal Landscape, como enfatizarías la importancia de ser mujer en el trabajo? ¿Específicamente en la industria de jardinería y paisajismo?
El porcentaje de mujeres en los negocios está creciendo. Las mujeres están empezando a hacerse cargo y a ser empresarias en todos los campos, especialmente las mujeres latinas. Yo pienso que nosotras somos competitivas en todas las facetas del mercado porque tomamos nuestros valores como mujeres, como cuidadoras, y el hecho de estar a cargo contribuye al éxito del negocio. En la industria de jardinería y paisajismo las mujeres son pocas, especialmente como dueñas de empresas. Un mayor número de mujeres están dejando posiciones tradicionales de administración, y aceptando cargos en gerencia, operaciones y ventas. Pienso que esta tendencia fue lo que me ayudó tomar el rol en la junta directiva y me brindó la oportunidad de ser presidente electo de la
NHLA. Las mujeres están empezando a dejar su huella en la industria de jardinería y paisajismo.
¿Cuál considera que es su proyecto o logro más importante?
Considero que he tenido varios durante mi carrera. Establecer un departamento de recursos humanos en CoCal Landscape fue uno de ellos. Tuve que aprender por mi cuenta todo sobre el cargo, ya que no tuve predecesor que me enseñara. Recibí mucho apoyo y motivación para establecer el cargo y aprender todos los detalles por parte de los dueños de CoCal Landscape. Eso me motivó a aceptar el reto, pero al mismo tiempo me preocupaba porque tenía muchos ojos sobre mí. Temía fallar y en muchas ocasiones fallé, pero eso me dio aún más fuerzas para seguir enfrentando los retos. Todavía no he logrado todo en mi carrera. Un obstáculo en mi camino ha sido lograr la certificación profesional. He fallado dos veces, pero pienso lograrlo este año. Mi mayor logro ha sido mi trabajo con el programa H-2B. Me dieron el desafío de hacerme cargo de este programa para CoCal Landscape y lo hice con mucho empeño. Mi pasión fue siempre la de ser abogado de inmigración y este programa me permitió trabajar en esa área. Es un proceso complicado con muchos aspectos positivos y negativos, pero siempre lo disfruto mucho.
¿Ha sido admirada al tener una carrera exitosa en una industria que es considerada dominada por el hombre? ¿Ha tenido la oportunidad de ser mentor para aquellos que desean seguir sus pasos?
No sé si otros me han admirado o considerado un mentor, pero por mi parte considero que tuve al mejor mentor. Jody Bost, la presidente de Cocal Landscape, quien trabajó en la industria de jardinería y paisajismo por mucho tiempo. Admiro mucho a esa mujer. Es una persona inteligente, tiene muchos conocimientos, es apasionada y justa, pero también fue muy dura. Era un aspecto necesario, al ser gerente en una industria dominada por los hombres, para asegurarse que sus colegas la respetaran y siguieran sus indicaciones. Jody es una persona considerada y me enseñó como manejarme en esta industria. Ella era muy exigente conmigo, lo cual me permitió aprender cómo mantenerme firme y lograr mis metas. La admiro como persona y me ayudó a moldear en quien me he convertido. Aún no he sido mentor formal de nadie, pero estoy abierta a esa oportunidad. He entrenado a muchos colegas, pero no he fomentado una relación formal de mentor. Tal vez este sea mi próximo reto.
¿Cómo pueden las mujeres combatir las barreras del género en el trabajo?
Desafortunadamente, el ser mujer y latina puede crearnos muchas barreras. Estamos forzadas a realizar un mayor esfuerzo para poder recibir algún tipo de reconocimiento y ser tratadas con seriedad. Yo creo que si tenemos valores firmes e integridad podemos ser tratadas con respeto por ellos y por ser expertas en nuestro campo o industria. Tomarse el tiempo para aprender la profesión y estar abiertas a nuevas oportunidades es clave para convertirnos en líderes.
Usted es reconocida nacionalmente por su conocimiento del programa H-2B y le ha brindado a muchos trabajadores hispanos la oportunidad de obtener visas de trabajo temporal en los Estados Unidos. ¿Qué tipo de obstáculos, si tuvo alguno, tuvo que enfrentar para hacerlo posible?
He estado haciendo el programa H-2B por 15 años y cada año el proceso es diferente. Uno tiene que estar al tanto de todos los acontecimientos y estar dispuesto a pedir y ofrecer ayuda. Incluso si la otra persona es un competidor, hay que aprender a ayudarse mutuamente. Una cosa que he aprendido es a no engañarme a mí misma, porque en ese momento es cuando se presenta el problema. De igual forma, debo confiar en mis conocimientos. Por ejemplo, el año pasado aprendí mi lección cuando me dejé influenciar por personas que no conocían el programa tan bien como yo, y nos vimos afectados por el límite de visas H-2B.
¿Teniendo 19 años de experiencia en la industria, qué consejo le darías a las mujeres que quieren obtener una carrera en jardinería y paisajismo o cualquier otra industria dominada por el hombre?
Sigue tu corazón. Nosotras las mujeres somos la minoría en esta y otras industrias, pero eso se convierte en una ventana de oportunidad para ser pioneras en esos campos. Hazlo por la pasión hacia tu labor, sé un líder competitivo cuando es necesario, guíate por tus valores y principios, y nunca cedas a lo que te puede alejar de tu persona.