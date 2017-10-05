How to Become Your Child’s Confidant

By Laura Posada
All children need a confidant, a person who listens to them, guides them and supports them in the difficult process of growth. And who better than their mother to take this role? Is there a person in the world who loves them the most?
Being friends with your children is also relevant because it can happen that if children do not find the guidance they need in their parents, they are likely to get it from completely inadequate third-parties who will offer advice that could harm them. Then, it is up to you to cultivate that close relationship of trust with your children, so that it is you who come when they need it.
Establish trust on the basis of mutual honesty: Let your children know that they can fully trust you by listening to them without making judgments or blame. For this you must be very honest with them in all situations and let them know that you expect the same from them.
Help them with their problems, but do not solve them: Sometimes children encounter new situations or problems, they have no idea or how to begin to solve. Listen to them, ask them what they would do, offer your advice and let them know that regardless of the outcome you will always be there to support them, even if they are wrong.
Let them make their own decisions: You can give your own opinion, but do not push them too much and let them make their own decisions, making them see that each has a consequence. Even if you think you know what is best for them, give them a chance to choose their own destiny and they will thank you. Friends are not to judge, but to support, so become their best friend, always setting the limits of respect due to parental authority.
@PosadaLifeCoach
Cómo convertirte en la confidente de tus hijos
Por Laura Posada
Todos los niños necesitan un confidente, una persona que los escuche, los oriente y los apoye en el difícil proceso de crecer. ¿Y quién mejor que su madre para tomar este papel? ¿Hay una persona en el mundo que los ame más?
Ser amiga de tus hijos también es relevante, porque puede ocurrir que si los niños no encuentran la guía que necesitan en sus padres, es probable que la consigan en personas ajenas completamente inadecuadas, que les ofrecerán consejos que los podrían perjudicar. Entonces, queda de tu parte cultivar esa relación estrecha de confianza con tus hijos, para que sea a ti a quien acudan cuando lo necesiten.
Establece la confianza en base de la honestidad mutua: Hazle saber a tus niños que pueden confiar plenamente en ti, escuchándolos sin establecer juicios o culpas. Para esto debes ser muy honesta con ellos en todas las situaciones y hacerles saber que esperas lo mismo de ellos.
Ayúdalos con sus problemas, pero no se los resuelvas: A veces los niños se encuentran con situaciones nuevas o problemas, que no tienen idea ni de cómo empezar a resolver. Escúchalos, pregúntales qué harían, ofrece tu consejo y déjales saber que independientemente del resultado tú siempre estarás allí para apoyarlos, aunque se equivoquen.
Déjalos que tomen sus propias decisiones: Tú puedes dar tu propia opinión, pero no los presiones demasiado y déjalos que tomen sus propias decisiones, haciéndoles ver que cada una tiene una consecuencia. Aunque tú creas saber qué es lo mejor para ellos, dales la oportunidad de escoger su propio destino y ellos te lo agradecerán. Los amigos no están para juzgar, sino para apoyar, así que conviértete en su mejor amiga, siempre estableciendo los límites del respeto debido a la autoridad paternal.
@PosadaLifeCoach