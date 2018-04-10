How to take a better nap

Thinking about whether you should nap or not? Well, if you’re already feeling tired, then you probably should. But how can you do it without feeling sleepier after you wake up or taking forever to fall asleep?

The benefits of a good nap go far beyond feeling more rested; it is well documented that napping under the right circumstances and, especially, for the right amount of time will make you more productive, improve your alertness and put you in a better mood. When we’re feeling under pressure or stressed out over meeting a deadline, it may be easy to dismiss sleep as a waste of time, but choosing to nap can avoid procrastination, overeating, and in the most extreme cases such as driving or operating heavy machinery, it may be the difference between life and death.

These helpful tips will help you get the most out of that nap time:

Sleep for 90 minutes or for under 30 minutes.

If you have enough time to sleep for 90 minutes, do so, as it is the ideal duration for a nap. This is the amount of time it takes on average for the body to go through one sleep cycle, so you won’t wake up with a sleep hangover, or sleep inertia as it is also known, and you may even feel more creative and with a better memory.

If you don’t have a lot of time, though, 10-20 minutes can be enough to feel the benefits of a nap, even if you don’t fall asleep completely. Just don’t go over half an hour, as you will hit the deep sleep stage and wake up feeling even more tired than before.

Try a coffee nap

Unable to decide between a cup of coffee and a nap in order to beat that sleepiness? Try both! Coffee naps have been scientifically proven to be a powerful combination as they mean a double benefit. Drink some cold coffee or an espresso so you get your fix of caffeine fairly quickly and then go to sleep immediately after. When you wake up, twenty minutes later, the caffeine will kick in making you feel both fresher and more alert, giving you that boost we all need by midday.

Nap during the early afternoon

If you wake up between 6:00 and 7:00 in the morning, like most people do during the weekdays, you will feel at your lowest energy levels right after lunch, as the body starts to feel tired. Try napping at this time of day to beat that midday bump without risking altering your nightly sleep cycle. Naps are only effective as long as they don’t cause sleep deprivation at night, so try to keep your nap before 4:00 in the afternoon.

If you can’t nap, go for a walk

It’s sometimes hard to work in a nap inside a regular working schedule. If this is the case, try a 15-minute walk outside and let your body take in the sunshine to feel energized. Unfortunately, we don’t live in Spain where everyone can take a “siesta”, so if you’re feeling slow and heavy after lunch but you can’t spare the time to take a nap, maybe walk back to the office and you’ll be better prepared to face the rest of the working day.

Remember to always try to sleep what your body requires. For some people, it may be 7 hours, while for others it might be 9. Try to always hit your mark and you’ll avoid that involuntary headbanging at the office.



