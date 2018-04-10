How to take a better nap

Thinking about whether you should nap or not? Well, if you’re already feeling tired, then you probably should. But how can you do it without feeling sleepier after you wake up or taking forever to fall asleep?
The benefits of a good nap go far beyond feeling more rested; it is well documented that napping under the right circumstances and, especially, for the right amount of time will make you more productive, improve your alertness and put you in a better mood. When we’re feeling under pressure or stressed out over meeting a deadline, it may be easy to dismiss sleep as a waste of time, but choosing to nap can avoid procrastination, overeating, and in the most extreme cases such as driving or operating heavy machinery, it may be the difference between life and death.
These helpful tips will help you get the most out of that nap time:
- Sleep for 90 minutes or for under 30 minutes.
If you have enough time to sleep for 90 minutes, do so, as it is the ideal duration for a nap. This is the amount of time it takes on average for the body to go through one sleep cycle, so you won’t wake up with a sleep hangover, or sleep inertia as it is also known, and you may even feel more creative and with a better memory.
If you don’t have a lot of time, though, 10-20 minutes can be enough to feel the benefits of a nap, even if you don’t fall asleep completely. Just don’t go over half an hour, as you will hit the deep sleep stage and wake up feeling even more tired than before.
- Try a coffee nap
Unable to decide between a cup of coffee and a nap in order to beat that sleepiness? Try both! Coffee naps have been scientifically proven to be a powerful combination as they mean a double benefit. Drink some cold coffee or an espresso so you get your fix of caffeine fairly quickly and then go to sleep immediately after. When you wake up, twenty minutes later, the caffeine will kick in making you feel both fresher and more alert, giving you that boost we all need by midday.
- Nap during the early afternoon
If you wake up between 6:00 and 7:00 in the morning, like most people do during the weekdays, you will feel at your lowest energy levels right after lunch, as the body starts to feel tired. Try napping at this time of day to beat that midday bump without risking altering your nightly sleep cycle. Naps are only effective as long as they don’t cause sleep deprivation at night, so try to keep your nap before 4:00 in the afternoon.
- If you can’t nap, go for a walk
It’s sometimes hard to work in a nap inside a regular working schedule. If this is the case, try a 15-minute walk outside and let your body take in the sunshine to feel energized. Unfortunately, we don’t live in Spain where everyone can take a “siesta”, so if you’re feeling slow and heavy after lunch but you can’t spare the time to take a nap, maybe walk back to the office and you’ll be better prepared to face the rest of the working day.
Remember to always try to sleep what your body requires. For some people, it may be 7 hours, while for others it might be 9. Try to always hit your mark and you’ll avoid that involuntary headbanging at the office.
Cómo tomar una mejor siesta
¿Pensando en si deberías dormir una siesta o no? Bueno, si ya te sientes cansado, entonces probablemente deberías. Pero, ¿cómo puedes hacerlo sin sentirte más aletargado después de levantarte o tardar mucho tiempo en conciliar el sueño?
Los beneficios de una buena siesta van más allá de sentirse más descansado; está bien documentado que tomar siestas en las circunstancias adecuadas y, especialmente, durante el tiempo adecuado, te puede volver más productivo, mejorar tu estado de alerta y ponerte de mejor humor. Cuando nos sentimos presionados o estresados por cumplir con una entrega o fecha límite, puede ser fácil descartar el sueño como una pérdida de tiempo, pero elegir dormir la siesta puede evitar la postergación, comer en exceso y, en los casos más extremos, como al conducir o manipular maquinaria pesada, objetos , puede ser incluso la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte.
Estos útiles consejos te ayudarán a aprovechar al máximo ese tiempo de siesta:
Duerme durante 90 minutos o por menos de 30 minutos.
Si tienes suficiente tiempo para dormir durante 90 minutos, hazlo, ya que es la duración ideal para una siesta. Esta es la cantidad de tiempo que el cuerpo tarda en promedio en pasar por un ciclo de sueño, por lo que no despertarás con resaca de sueño –o inercia de sueño como también se lo conoce– e incluso podrás sentirte más creativo y con mejor memoria.
Sin embargo, si no tienes mucho tiempo, 10-20 minutos pueden ser suficientes para sentir los beneficios de una siesta, incluso si no te duermes por completo. Simplemente no pases más de media hora, ya que llegarás a la etapa de sueño profundo y te levantarás sintiéndote aún más cansado que antes.
Prueba una siesta de café
¿No puedes decidir entre una taza de café y una siesta para vencer esa somnolencia? ¡Prueba con ambas! Se ha demostrado científicamente que las siestas de café son una combinación poderosa, ya que significan un doble beneficio. Bebe un poco de café frío o un espresso para que puedas tomar tu dosis de cafeína con bastante rapidez y luego vete a dormir inmediatamente después. Cuando despiertes, veinte minutos más tarde, la cafeína te hará sentir más fresco y más alerta, dándote ese impulso que todos necesitamos para la mitad del día.
Duerme durante la tarde
Si te despiertas entre las 6:00 y las 7:00 de la mañana, como la mayoría de las personas entre semana, te sentirás en tus niveles de energía más bajos inmediatamente después del almuerzo, ya que el cuerpo comienza a sentirse cansado. Intenta tomar una siesta a esta hora del día para superar ese golpe de cansancio sin arriesgarte a alterar tu ciclo de sueño nocturno. Las siestas solo son efectivas siempre y cuando no causen falta de sueño por la noche, por lo tanto, trata de dormir la siesta antes de las 4:00 de la tarde.
Si no puedes dormir la siesta, sal a caminar
A veces es difícil incluir una siesta dentro del horario de trabajo regular. Si este es el caso, intenta caminar 15 minutos afuera y deja que tu cuerpo tome el sol para sentirse lleno de energía. Desafortunadamente, no vivimos en España donde todos pueden tomar una siesta, así que si te sientes lento y pesado después del almuerzo, pero no puedes hacerte el tiempo para tomar una siesta, camina de vuelta a la oficina y estarás mejor preparado para enfrentar el resto de la jornada laboral.
Recuerda siempre intentar dormir lo que tu cuerpo necesita. Para algunas personas, pueden ser 7 horas, mientras que para otras pueden ser 9. Trata siempre de dormir lo suficiente y evitarás cabecear en la oficina.