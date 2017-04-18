HUMAN REMAINS FOUND BY MUSHROOM HUNTER IDENTIFIED
St. Louis, MO. April 18 – The human remains found by a mushroom hunter one week ago in north St. Louis County have been identified by the police. 50-year-old Rocsheill Robinson, who went missing in 2014, is the victim. The body appears to have been there for months.
Authorities’ records say Mrs. Robinson signed herself out of Christian Northeast Hospital around 2 p.m. on October 31, 2014. She was last seen exiting the main entrance to the hospital on foot, walking in the parking lot of the hospital.
Robinson’s family says she was in a confused mental state and that she called them before leaving the hospital. She was never found.
RESTOS HUMANOS ENCONTRADOS POR CAZADOR DE HONGOS HAN SIDO IDENTIFICADOS
St. Louis, MO. 18 de abril – Los restos humanos encontrados por un cazador de hongos hace una semana al norte de St. Louis han sido identificados por la policía. Rocsheill Robinson, de 50 años de edad, quien desapareció en 2014, es la víctima. Parece que el cuerpo llevaba ahí varios meses.
Los registros de las autoridades indican que la Sra. Robinson salió del Christian Northeast Hospital alrededor de las 2:00 p.m. el 31 de octubre de 2014. Esa fue la última vez que se le vio, saliendo de la entrada principal del hospital caminando hacia el estacionamiento.
La familia de Robinson dice que se encontraba en un estado mental confuso y que llamó a sus familiares antes de dejar el hospital. Nunca la encontraron.