HUMAN REMAINS FOUND BY MUSHROOM HUNTER IDENTIFIED

St. Louis, MO. April 18 – The human remains found by a mushroom hunter one week ago in north St. Louis County have been identified by the police. 50-year-old Rocsheill Robinson, who went missing in 2014, is the victim. The body appears to have been there for months.

Authorities’ records say Mrs. Robinson signed herself out of Christian Northeast Hospital around 2 p.m. on October 31, 2014. She was last seen exiting the main entrance to the hospital on foot, walking in the parking lot of the hospital.

Robinson’s family says she was in a confused mental state and that she called them before leaving the hospital. She was never found.